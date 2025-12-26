The College Football Playoff has seen four teams eliminated, including the first two home teams to ever lose in the 12-team Playoff era.

The quarterfinals bring the top four seeds into play after a lengthy layoff, all of whom will be looking to buck the trend from 2024-25 when all four teams coming off of a bye lost in the quarters. Indiana, Ohio State and Georgia are all heavy favorites in their quarterfinal matchup, while Texas Tech is a short underdog to Oregon in the Orange Bowl.

Those quarterfinal odds reflect the overall national championship odds, where Alabama, Miami and Ole Miss are all considered long shots due to their upcoming opponents. While Indiana is the top seed and beat Ohio State in the Big Ten title game, the Buckeyes remain the national title favorites as they look to go back-to-back. The Hoosiers are close behind with Georgia, Oregon and Texas Tech all inside 10-1 as well.

College Football Playoff odds, picks, predictions: Miami vs. Ohio State, Oregon vs. Texas Tech lead bowl slate Brad Crawford

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

National Championship odds

Ohio State (9/5)

Indiana (3-1)

Georgia (5-1)

Oregon (7-1)

Texas Tech (19-2)

Alabama (18-1)

Miami (22-1)

Ole Miss (22-1)

There are multiple factors that go into creating these odds, from power ratings to their potential path through the playoff bracket. For example, Oregon is not only facing a tougher quarterfinal opponent in Texas Tech, but will likely face Ohio State in the semis, which drops their odds below Georgia's despite being in a similar spot in most power rankings.

In terms of seeking out value, it's hard to want to buy in on the Buckeyes at this price point right now -- especially when it won't change much if they beat Miami as expected. Perhaps there's an edge to gain if you feel like the Oregon-Texas Tech game isn't as much of a coin flip as the oddsmakers suggest, but Georgia is the team that's most intriguing to me from a value perspective at the current pricing.

The Bulldogs have found another gear late in the season, especially on defense, and while Gunner Stockton doesn't wow you with his arm, he has a knack for coming up big for Georgia in the biggest games. A semifinal against (likely) Indiana would be extremely tough, but the way the Dawgs dominated that SEC title game makes you believe that if they can bring their A-game, they could beat anyone in this field.

If Georgia looks dominant against Ole Miss, I'd expect their price to shrink and this might be the best time to grab a piece of the Dawgs.