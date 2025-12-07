The 2025 College Football Playoff is (almost) here. The bracket is set, as the selection committee released its final set of rankings Sunday afternoon ahead of the first-round games, which will commence on Dec. 19.

The top eight of the playoff field went largely chalk. Indiana claimed the No. 1 overall spot after downing previous top team Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Buckeyes didn't fall far, as they'll occupy the No. 2 seed in the CFP. Georgia at No. 3 and Texas Tech at No. 4 round out the top four seeds, which means, under the playoff's new format, they'll have a first-round bye.

The biggest surprises came when the committee unveiled its last two at-large teams. Though Alabama lost 28-7 in the SEC Championship Game, its spot at No. 9 was entirely unaffected. Miami rounds out the top 10 at No. 10, giving the ACC a team in the field after the result of its championship game made it look like the conference might be eliminated entirely.

With the field set, early national championship odds are starting to emerge. Here's a look at each College Football Playoff team's chance to win a national title, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ohio State

Odds: +250

Less than a year after the Buckeyes bulldozed their way to a national title, they're favored to do so again. Ohio State suffered its first loss of the season in Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game, though that isn't a knock against the Buckeyes. They fell by just three points in a clash between two of the sport's goliaths. This is still a team loaded with future NFL talent and a premier coaching staff that's battle-tested at the highest level of college football.

Indiana

Odds: +260

Indiana, which triumphed against Ohio State to win its first outright Big Ten title in 80 years, is hot on the Buckeyes' heels. The Hoosiers have a likely Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback in Fernando Mendoza and a defense loaded with top names, like linebacker Aiden Fisher and defensive back D'Angelo Ponds. Any questions about Indiana's legitimacy should be buried six-feet under by this point.

Georgia

Odds: +550

Georgia is back in the hunt for its first national title since 2022. The Bulldogs made quite the statement on the even of the final rankings reveal, as they dog-walked Alabama 28-7 to capture their second straight SEC title. They also avenged a regular season loss to the Crimson Tide, which stands as the only blemish on their 12-1 record.

Odds: +850

For a second consecutive year, Oregon has earned a top-five seed in the College Football Playoff. This time, though, the Ducks are going to have to play in the first round. They'll host No. 12 James Madison in Eugene and, if they take care of business as heavy favorites, a matchup with Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl awaits. Oregon still has time to get healthy. The Ducks have been dealing with multiple injuries to some of their top skill-position players, including a particularly impactful one to freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore. Getting some of those guys back for the postseason could be crucial to Oregon's success.

Texas Tech

Odds: +850

Texas Tech capped a near-perfect season with a dominant 34-7 win against BYU in the Big 12 Championship Game. The Red Raiders lost just once, to Arizona State, this season, and that was in a game where they didn't have starting quarterback Behren Morton. While Morton is important, Tech's defense is the real reason for its success thus far. The Red Raiders have arguably the nation's top linebacker duo in Jacob Rodriguez and Ben Roberts. Their defensive line is also loaded with high-impact players, highlighted by versatile big bodies like Lee Hunter and ferocious edge rushers like David Bailey.

Odds: +1400

Texas A&M once looked like it had an argument to be the best team in the nation, but the Aggies enter the College Football Playoff with something to prove. Their regular season ended in a whimper and they lost a spot in the SEC Championship Game by falling 27-17 to in-state rival Texas. All seven of A&M's SEC wins came against teams that finished in the bottom half of the conference. They went 1-1 against currently ranked opponents. Now they'll get a big test in the first round against No. 10 Miami.

Alabama

Odds: +2200

Alabama's big loss in the SEC Championship Game didn't affect its standing. The Crimson Tide remained comfortably in the field at No. 9. They enter the playoff process with some major concerns of their own. The offense has taken a complete nosedive over the last month. Alabama had just minus-3 rushing yards in its second game against Georgia. The Crimson Tide's ground attack ranks 14th in the SEC, averaging just 116.2 yards per game. Even with starting running back Jam Miller healthy, Alabama has problems in that department. Quarterback Ty Simpson isn't without blame. After producing just one interception in Alabama's first nine games, he has four in the last four. He's also averaging just 160.3 passing yards over Alabama's last three contests.

Odds: +2200

No Lane Kiffin, no problem for Ole Miss. The Rebels have been a steady presence at No. 6 for a few weeks, and that's where they land in the final bracket. That means they will host a Tulane team they beat 45-10 earlier in the year in the first round. If they take care of business against the Green Wave again, it would set up another rematch against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Ole Miss led the Bulldogs 35-26 at the start of the fourth quarter in their regular-season matchup before it fell apart in the final frame.

Miami

Odds: +2700

Miami is in. After weeks of ranking behind Notre Dame, a team that they beat in the regular season, the Hurricanes magically jumped the Fighting Irish in the final set of rankings. Neither team played in a conference championship. Perhaps it should have been that way all along. Either way, Miami will get a chance to prove its detractors wrong when it opens its playoff journey on the road against No. 7 Texas A&M.

Odds: +5000

Oklahoma is a team of opposites. The Sooners boast one of the top defensive units in the nation. They're a ball-hawking group that specializes in forcing turnovers and setting the offense up for success. Unfortunately for Oklahoma, the offense needs all the help that it can get. The Sooners rank 12th in the SEC in total offense (353.7 yards per game) and scoring offense (26.4 points per game). We'll see if they can bludgeon their way to a respectable playoff showing.

James Madison

Odds: +35000

The Dukes have Duke to thank for their playoff appearance. Duke's win in the ACC Championship Game as a five-loss team opened the door for another Group of Five program to enter the fray. Of course, James Madison deserves credit for taking care of business in its own right. It finished the year 12-1. Its lone loss came on the road against Louisville.

Tulane

Odds: +60000

Tulane beat Troy in the American Conference Championship Game to secure its spot. The Green Wave have long been among the Group of Five's most impressive programs, but this will mark their debut in the playoff. Coach Jon Sumrall, who has already been announced as Florida's next helmsman, will remain with Tulane through the rest of its postseason run.