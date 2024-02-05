Even though many recruits choosing to take advantage of the December signing period, college football national signing day in February is still a must-follow for any college football fan. Programs across the country will still be looking to add talent from the Class of 2024 between now and 2024 College Football National Signing Day on Wednesday. So who are the best prospects available in the 2024 college football recruiting rankings and where might they be signing their national letter of intent?

Idaho wide receiver Gatlin Bair is one of four five-star prospects who hasn't yet signed in the Class of '24. A former Boise State commitment, Bair announced his commitment to Oregon on Saturday and is expected to sign with the Ducks on Wednesday, giving Dan Lanning's squad another incredible weapon offensively. Will Bair stick to his commitment, and where will other coveted five-star prospects like Terry Bussey and Dominick McKinley sign? The team at 247Sports will offer wall-to-wall coverage, including exclusive content and commitment news for VIP members.

247Sports has been a leader in college sports since 2010 and it's composite recruiting rankings, which accounts for the rankings from all major publications, have become an industry standard. Their team of national experts are tapped into all the latest college football recruiting news and the 247Sports team sites can give you even more detailed looks at the recruits that your team is pulling in.

Meanwhile, their transfer rankings also help provide context for the wild world of the college football transfer portal. With a 247Sports subscription, you'll have all the inside information about the future of your college football program and you can find the latest college football recruiting news about nearly every player in Division I. Sign up now to check out VIP crystal ball predictions and enjoy a seven-day free trial, get your first month for $1 or bill annually for just $6.27 per month.

Top college football prospects to watch for National Signing Day 2024

One of the top unsigned and uncommitted prospects in the 247Sports player rankings was Florida athlete Amaree Williams. At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Williams is also a track and field star who finished 12th in the 100M dash in Class 1A and fifth in the high jump as a sophomore. That speed and explosiveness has led many to believe that he's best suited as an edge rusher, though some view him as a move tight end or jumbo wide receiver.

Williams had 15 sacks as a sophomore and then caught 16 passes for 424 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior while playing both ways. His father, Moe Williams, was a third-round pick in the 1996 NFL Draft and played 10 seasons in the league. Williams announced his commitment to Florida State on Saturday over interest from USC and Texas. Now, Mike Norvell's squad will have to fight to hold onto Williams over the final few days of this recruiting window and to round out the rest of the class. You can read more about Florida State's intriguing options at running back from a team of proven insiders here.

Meanwhile, former Arizona cornerback Tacario Davis is one of the top remaining unsigned and uncommitted prospects in the college football transfer portal. Rated as a three-star recruit out of high school in the Class of 2022, Davis entered the transfer portal when Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch left for Washington and he's now ranked as a four-star transfer prospect by 247Sports.

Davis defended 15 passes at Arizona this fall to earn All-Pac-12 honors and could be an immediate impact player in the secondary for high-major programs. At 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, he has coveted length and teams like Colorado, Texas, Alabama and Washington are all believed to be in play for his services. So where will Davis land on National Signing Day and who are some of the other top college football transfers you need to be aware of? Check out 247Sports for all the latest ahead of NSD.

How to get 247Sports updates

With 247Sports, you can find out where every top remaining unsigned prospect is going ahead of College Football National Signing Day 2024. Check out the latest team recruiting rankings and get exclusive VIP content with a free trial now.

Who are the top remaining players available and where will they sign? Go to 247Sports to see all the latest college football recruiting news, all from a team of reporters with decades of experience, and even get a jump on the Class of 2025.