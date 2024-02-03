College football's 2024 National Signing Day is here, with several key recruits making their final decisions on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams, who verbally committed to Alabama in January, is the only player in the top 10 of the 247Sports player rankings that has not signed a national letter of intent. However, Texas A&M commit Terry Bussey and LSU commit Dominick McKinley are both top-20 players who have not signed yet either. Bussey took an official visit to Georgia at the end of January, and LSU is reportedly still in the mix for his recruitment as well.

Four-star wide receiver Gatlin Bair is the top-ranked player who has not committed to a school, coming in at No. 27 in the 247Sports rankings. He decommitted from Boise State in December, so which school will he sign with on Wednesday? The team at 247Sports will offer wall-to-wall coverage, including exclusive content and commitment news for VIP members.

247Sports has been a leader in college sports since 2010 and it's composite recruiting rankings, which accounts for the rankings from all major publications, have become an industry standard. Their team of national experts are tapped into all the latest college football recruiting news and the 247Sports team sites can give you even more detailed looks at the recruits that your team is pulling in.

Meanwhile, their transfer rankings also help provide context for the wild world of the college football transfer portal. With a 247Sports subscription, you'll have all the inside information about the future of your college football program and you can find the latest college football recruiting news about nearly every player in Division I. Sign up now to check out VIP crystal ball predictions and enjoy a seven-day free trial, get your first month for $1 or bill annually for just $6.27 per month.

Top college football prospects to watch for National Signing Day 2024

One of the top remaining unsigned and uncommitted prospects in the 247Sports player rankings is Florida athlete Amaree Williams. Originally in the class of 2025, he decided to reclassify to the class of 2024 in December. Williams was the No. 1-ranked athlete in the 2025 cycle from 247Sports, and he has a chance to play multiple positions in college.

He racked up 15 sacks in 2022 before catching 16 passes for 424 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games last year. Some colleges reportedly view Williams as a tight end, while others think he is a pass rusher. He is the No. 183 prospect overall and the No. 7 athlete, with teams like Florida State, Alabama and Auburn in the mix heading into National Signing Day.

Meanwhile, former Arizona cornerback Tacario Davis is one of the top remaining unsigned and uncommitted prospects in the college football transfer portal. Rated as a three-star recruit out of high school in the Class of 2022, Davis entered the transfer portal when Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch left for Washington and he's now ranked as a four-star transfer prospect by 247Sports.

Davis defended 15 passes at Arizona this fall to earn All-Pac-12 honors and could be an immediate impact player in the secondary for high-major programs. At 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, he has coveted length and teams like Colorado, Texas, Alabama and Washington are all believed to be in play for his services. So where will Davis land on National Signing Day and who are some of the other top college football transfers you need to be aware of? Check out 247Sports for all the latest ahead of NSD.

How to get 247Sports updates

With 247Sports, you can find out where every top remaining unsigned prospect is going ahead of College Football National Signing Day 2024. Check out the latest team recruiting rankings and get exclusive VIP content with a free trial now.

Who are the top remaining players available and where will they sign? Go to 247Sports to see all the latest college football recruiting news, all from a team of reporters with decades of experience, and even get a jump on the Class of 2025.