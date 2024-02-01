College football national signing day for the Class of 2024 is set for Wednesday, February 7, and coaching staffs from around the country are working hard to round out their college football recruiting. Of the top 10 college football prospects in the Class of 2024, Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams is the only player that hasn't yet signed a national letter of intent. Williams verbally recommitted to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Jan. 24, giving new head coach Kalen DeBoer an enormous boost just weeks after being hired to replace Nick Saban, who retired last month.

Meanwhile, the top unsigned and uncommitted high-school prospect in the Class of '24 is Idaho wide receiver Gatlin Bair, who checks in at No. 27 in the 247Sports player rankings. The five-star prospect will allegedly choose between Oregon and Michigan after decommitting from Boise State in December. So who will land the speedy receiver and what else can you expect to see on 2024 College Football National Signing Day? The team at 247Sports will offer wall-to-wall coverage, including exclusive content and commitment news for VIP members.

Top college football prospects to watch for National Signing Day 2024

One of the top remaining unsigned and uncommitted prospects in the 247Sports player rankings is Florida athlete Amaree Williams. At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Williams projects as a big receiver, a move tight end or a 3-4 outside linebacker. A two-sport star at The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Williams placed fifth in the high jump and 12th in the 100M dash in Class 1A as a 10th grader and that explosiveness makes him a prospect to watch on National Signing Day 2024.

Williams most recently visited Florida State and he also has offers from college football powerhouses like Alabama, Texas, Michigan and Oregon. With so many players signing early in 2024, he's the top remaining unsigned and uncommitted prospect in the state of Florida and he'll be one of the biggest dominoes to fall on 2024 College Football National Signing Day.

Meanwhile, former Arizona cornerback Tacario Davis is one of the top remaining unsigned and uncommitted prospects in the college football transfer portal. Rated as a three-star recruit out of high school in the Class of 2022, Davis entered the transfer portal when Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch left for Washington and he's now ranked as a four-star transfer prospect by 247Sports.

Davis defended 15 passes at Arizona this fall to earn All-Pac-12 honors and could be an immediate impact player in the secondary for high-major programs. At 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, he has coveted length and teams like Colorado, Texas, Alabama and Washington are all believed to be in play for his services. So where will Davis land on National Signing Day and who are some of the other top college football transfers you need to be aware of? Check out 247Sports for all the latest ahead of NSD.

