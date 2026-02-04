The final Top247 for the 2026 recruiting class dropped Monday, featuring major movement among the 32 five-star prospects -- including four new blue-chips cracking the top echelon. Eight programs landed multiple five-star prospects while 12 others secured at least one.

The impact of NIL on the high school recruiting landscape couldn't be clearer. Five years ago, three programs dominated the top talent, each landing four or more five-stars: Alabama (seven), Ohio State (five), and Georgiav(four). In the 2026 class, no program secured more than three five-stars. Meanwhile, 20 programs signed at least one five-star — compared to just 14 in the 2021 class.

Although the usual suspects, including the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes, got theirs, recruiting power appears to be shifting. The Bulldogs finished with their worst class in a decade while the program that landed the No. 1 class hadn't had a top five finish since 2018.

Here is where all 32 five-star recruits in the 2026 class landed, led by the programs with the most blue-chip commitments.

USC (3)

247Sports five-star commitments: OT Keenyi Pepe (No. 5 overall), EDGE Luke Wafle (No. 7), DL Jaimeon Winfield (No. 30)

Class ranking: No. 1

USC hadn't signed a top five recruiting class since 2018, but officially snapped that streak this offseason with the No. 1-ranked haul for 2026.

Pepe is the first recruit ranked in the top five of the final Top247 to sign with USC since 2021 — and just the second in the last 10 classes for the Trojans.

Wafle was among the biggest risers during Monday's update, soaring 63 spots to No. 7 overall. USC and LSU are the only two programs with multiple signees ranked in the top 10.

ALABAMA (3)

247Sports five-star commitments: LB Xavier Griffin (No. 14), RB Ezavier Crowell (No. 18), CB Jorden Edmonds (No. 20)

Class ranking: No. 2

Alabama doesn't dominate blue-chip talent the way it did five years ago — think its seven five-star commitments in 2021 — but Kalen DeBoer and his staff have stayed among the recruiting elite in the modern era.

Griffin has long been viewed as one of the top defenders in the 2026 class, while Crowell ranked outside the top 90 this time last season before earning five-star status during a breakout senior year: 209 carries for 2,632 yards (12.6 average) and 35 touchdowns.

OREGON (3)

247Sports five-star commitments: EDGE Anthony Jones (No. 22 overall), safety Jett Washington (No. 23), IOL Immanuel Iheanacho (No. 29)

Class ranking: No. 3

Oregon finishes with a third straight top five recruiting class under Dan Lanning, joining Alabama as the only programs to achieve that feat over the past three cycles.

The Ducks have the slimmest class of any team in the top 10 with 22 signees, but it's loaded with star power at the top.

Jones is an explosive pass rusher drawing comparisons to Miami superstar Rueben Bain Jr. while Washington is projected as the second coming of former South Carolina star Nick Emmanwori, one of the favorites for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year this postseason.

TENNESSEE (3)

247Sports five-star commitments: QB Faizon Brandon (No. 3 overall), WR TK Keys (No. 12), OT Gabriel Osenda (No. 28)

Class ranking: No. 8

It's a historic 2026 haul for Tennessee, which signed as many five-star recruits this offseason as it did across the previous six classes combined.

The Vols' three five-star commits mark the first time the program has landed multiple five-stars in a single class in more than a decade.

Brandon is the second-highest-rated quarterback to commit to Tennessee in the modern recruiting era (since 2000) and headlines just the Vols' second top-10 class of the past decade.

NOTRE DAME (2)

247Sports five-star commitments: EDGE Rodney Dunham (No. 8 overall), TE Ian Premer (No. 26)

Class ranking: No. 5

Marcus Freeman had previously secured two top 10 recruiting classes at Notre Dame since becoming head coach at the end of 2021, but the 2026 cycle set new benchmarks and delivered the Fighting Irish their first top five finish in more than a decade.

Safety Joey O'Brien lost his five-star status for Notre Dame following Monday's update, but Dunham and Premer remain elite talents for a program that signed just one 247Sports five-star from 2020-25.

OHIO STATE (2)

247Sports five-star commitments: WR Chris Henry Jr. (No. 24 overall), LB Cincere Johnson (No. 25)

Class ranking: No. 4

Ohio State added a second five-star to its 2026 class on Monday as Johnson jumped from No. 40 to No. 25.

The Buckeyes' haul lacks a top 10 recruit for just the second time since the start of the 2020s. With 29 recruits, it marks the program's seventh straight top five class and largest in more than a decade.

Henry was the 18th and final wide receiver ranked in the top 100 of his class to commit to offensive coordinator Brian Hartline at Ohio State.

LSU (2)

247Sports five-star commitments: Athlete Lamar Brown (No. 4 overall), DL Richard Anderson (No. 8)

Class ranking: No. 11

Lane Kiffin kept the top end of LSU's 2026 class intact amid the dramatic transition from former coach Brian Kelly.

The Tigers are tied for the second-smallest class in the SEC with 17 commits, but seven of those rank among the Top247.

Brown is the second-highest-rated prospect to commit to LSU in the modern recruiting era (running back Leonard Fournette, 2016), while Anderson capped a dominant senior season with 22 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

MICHIGAN (2)

247Sports five-star commitments: EDGE Carter Meadows (No. 11), RB Savion Hiter (No. 21)

Class ranking: No. 12

Both Meadows and Hiter dropped slightly in the latest update but kept five-star status and remain among the 10 highest-rated recruits to commit to the Wolverines in the modern recruiting era.

Michigan has now signed four five-star recruits over the past two cycles after going the previous three without one. Hiter is the first five-star running back to sign with Michigan in more than 20 years and will join last year's No. 1 overall recruit, quarterback Bryce Underwood, in the backfield next fall.