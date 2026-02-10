Non-conference games have always mattered, but in the expanded College Football Playoff era, a single marquee win -- or a surprising loss -- can have an oversized impact on playoff positioning. For teams looking to build a résumé that will hold up in December, these early and midseason tests often carry the same weight as a late-season conference clash.

Although kickoff for the 2026 season is still 200 days away, we already have a sense of which games could carry real weight in the postseason race. Using Brandon Marcello's way-too-early top 25, there are six potential ranked vs. ranked non-conference matchups that could impact the CFP picture.

These high-profile non-conference games seem to be increasingly rare in recent years, with a handful of home-and-home series through the Power Four conferences canceled. Their scarcity makes each one worth attention, as they represent some of the few remaining opportunities for teams to prove themselves outside their conference schedules. Here's a closer look at the top non-conference games of 2026 with implications that could change the CFP race.

Louisville vs. Ole Miss

Date: Sept. 5 (Week 1)

This season-opening matchup in Nashville should offer some early clarity for both teams. For Ole Miss, it presents an early nonconference opportunity to strengthen its CFP résumé -- with or without quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. For Louisville, it could serve as a chance to add a signature win and establish itself as a legitimate CFP contender before entering a favorable ACC schedule.

Ohio State at Texas

Date: Sept. 12 (Week 2)

Will it be No. 1 vs. No. 2 again in 2026? Ohio State and Texas opened the 2025 season in Columbus with the Buckeyes winning a low-scoring affair, and now the rematch shifts to Austin where Arch Manning looks to anchor the Longhorns' national title push. It's the third straight year these programs have met, dating back to Ohio State's CFP semifinal win over Texas at the Cotton Bowl in the 2024 season. Both enter 2026 tied for the second-best national title odds (+700) at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma at Michigan

Date: Sept. 12 (Week 2)

Oklahoma may ultimately need this result more than Michigan given the Sooners' unforgiving path through the SEC. Oklahoma took the first meeting of the home-and-home series last season in Norman, holding Bryce Underwood to just 9-of-24 passing in the process. But the return trip to Ann Arbor presents a much different challenge. With Kyle Whittingham now in charge at Michigan and new offensive coordinator Jason Beck tasked with unlocking Bryce Underwood's full potential, the Wolverines should pose a far stiffer test this time around.

Notre Dame at BYU

Date: Oct. 17 (Week 7)

These were the first two teams left out of the 12-team playoff bracket last season, and Notre Dame knows it can't leave anything in the hands of the selection committee in 2026. With few opportunities to claim signature wins on an otherwise manageable schedule, the Fighting Irish face a stiff test traveling to Provo, where BYU has gone 5-1 against AP Top 25 teams over the past five seasons.

Miami at Notre Dame

Date: Nov. 7 (Week 10)

This is a chance for revenge for the Fighting Irish. The loss to Miami in the 2025 season opener ultimately cost Notre Dame a spot in the CFP. Now, with the Hurricanes bringing in quarterback Darian Mensah to maintain their championship window, Notre Dame will have to defend South Bend, where Miami makes its first trip in a decade. The Hurricanes are 0-3 in their most recent trips to South Bend, with the last true road win against Notre Dame coming in 1984.

SMU at Notre Dame

Date: Nov. 21 (Week 12)

Another opportunity for the Fighting Irish to make or break their CFP chances. Granted both teams are likely in the mix come November, this result will linger fresh on the minds of the selection committee. It's the first meeting between Notre Dame and SMU since 1989, and the Mustangs' first trip to the Midwest to face an FBS opponent since 2021.