College football odds and picks for Week 6: Advanced model loving Ohio St., Penn St.

College football's sixth weekend will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors.



No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs is favored by 13.5 against No. 23 West Virginia Mountaineers , No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide travels to 4-1 Texas A&M Aggies as a 26.5-point favorite and No. 7 Michigan Wolverines is favored by 10 at home against arch-rival Michigan State Spartans in a game that has already seen the line move several points.



SportsLine's Projection Model turned in double-digit profitable weeks in college football last season across all picks, including a remarkable 18-4 run on straight-up picks to open the season. Anyone who followed it during those weeks profited big. And it's fresh off a week in which it called LSU Tigers struggling against Troy Trojans and Ohio State Buckeyes continuing to cover huge spreads.



This week, the model simulated every Top 25 game, plus the rest of the slate, and the results were surprising.

The model is once again loving Ohio State, this time to cruise past Maryland Terrapins 49-11. The Buckeyes are 4-1 against the spread this season, and will easily cover a huge 31-point line Saturday. Expect the over to hit as well. The model is predicting a huge day for J.T. Barrett -- 21 of 34, 268 yards, and three touchdowns. Look for RB J.K. Dobbins to go over 100 yards and score.



The model is also all-in on Penn State Nittany Lions , even on the road at Northwestern Wildcats . The Nittany Lions are 13.5-point favorites, but the model is calling for a blowout 38-17. Penn State is winning a whopping 87 percent of simulations. Look for Trace McSorley to hit 300 yards passing and Saquon Barkley to top 100 yards on the ground for Penn State.



One huge shocker: TCU, favored by two touchdowns against West Virginia, only wins by four. Vegas is greatly underestimating the Mountaineers, who have beaten their past three opponents by an average of 33 points. Back West Virginia against the spread with confidence.



Another stunner: The nation's No. 2 team, Clemson Tigers , beats Wake Forest Demon Deacons , but the score will be much closer than you think. Clemson is favored by three touchdowns, but the model is calling for a 29-14 Clemson victory. The Demon Deacons were 4-0 before dropping last week's game against Florida State Seminoles . They are 3-1 against the spread this season.



It's also calling for a Top 25 team with high hopes to go down in flames, potentially wrecking its national championship bid in the process.



Alabama at Texas A&M (+26.5, 55)

Wake Forest at Clemson (-21.5, 47.5)

Iowa State Cyclones at Oklahoma Sooners (-30, 63.5)

Penn State at Northwestern (+13.5, 50.5)

Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores (+17, 41)

California Golden Bears at Washington Huskies (-28.5, 52)

Michigan State at Michigan (-10, 40.5)

West Virginia at TCU (-13.5, 67.5)

Wisconsin Badgers at Nebraska Cornhuskers (10.5, 45.5)

Maryland at Ohio State (-31, 60.5)

Washington State Cougars at Oregon Ducks 34 (+2.5, 60.5)

Ole Miss at Auburn Tigers (-22.5, 57)

Miami at Florida State (+3, 46)

Oregon State Beavers at Southern California Trojans (-34, 59)

Virginia Tech Hokies at Boston College Eagles (+16.5, 45.5)

San Diego State Aztecs at UNLV Rebels (9.5, 57)

Stanford Cardinal at Utah Utes (+4, 51)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at North Carolina Tar Heels (+15.5, 62.5)

LSU at Florida Gators (-2.5, 45)