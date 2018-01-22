College football odds, lines: Alabama a four-TD favorite in 2018 season opener
The first opening weekend lines for college football in 2018 have been posted
Defending national champion Alabama is not only going to start the 2018 season as the favorite to win it all again, but right now the Tide are expected to roll in their opening weekend kick-off game against Louisville in Orlando, Florida.
The first set of 2018 college football betting lines were posted this week over at 5Dimes, and as of Monday morning, Alabama was listed as a 29.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, who will be breaking in a new quarterback after the exit of 2016 Heisman Trophy winner and 2017 Heisman finalist Lamar Jackson.
More than a dozen of the biggest games for the opening weekend have initial lines for early action, giving us a hint at the oddsmakers first impressions of the 2018 landscape now that the deadline for underclassmen declaring for the NFL Draft has passed. West Virginia, with both quarterback Will Grier and wide receiver David Sills V back for one more year, is favored by more than a touchdown against Tennessee in the Charlotte-based Belk College Kickoff. Stanford, with the news that Bryce Love is returning, is listed as a 15-point favorite for its season opener against San Diego State.
Other interesting early lines include Auburn favored against Washington in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game by more than a field goal, Oklahoma favored by three touchdowns against Lane Kiffin's high-powered FAU squad, and two of the biggest games of the weekend -- Michigan at Notre Dame and Miami vs. LSU in Arlington, Texas -- nearly at pick 'em status with spreads of two points or less.
Here's the full slate, via 5Dimes:
Thursday, Aug. 30
- Northwestern at Purdue (-1)
Saturday, Sept. 1
- Louisville vs. Alabama (-29.5) -- Orlando, Florida
- Washington vs. Auburn (-4) -- Atlanta
- West Virginia vs. Tennessee (+8) -- Charlotte
- Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech (PICK) -- Houston, Texas
- Texas vs. Maryland (+10) -- Landover, Maryland
- Colorado vs. Colorado State (+6) -- Denver
- Cincinnati at UCLA (-13)
- Oregon State at Ohio State (-31)
- North Carolina at Cal (-4)
- San Diego State at Stanford (-15)
- BYU at Arizona (-7.5)
- Washington State at Wyoming (+7)
- Boise State at Troy (+8)
- Army at Duke (-9)
- Navy at Hawaii (+12.5)
- FAU at Oklahoma (-21)
- Michigan at Notre Dame (-2)
Sunday, Sept. 2
- Miami vs. LSU (+1) -- Arlington, Texas
-
CFB's offensive revolution slowed in '17
A year-end wrap-up of college football statistics you need to know from 2017
-
Super bowl rosters by college team
Stanford produces apps and Super Bowl participants
-
Jalen Hurts gave himself a new look
The Alabama QB has a new look after the Tide claimed another national title
-
Malek Young sees career cut short
Young was injured during Miami's Orange Bowl loss to Wisconsin
-
WATCH: 'Paterno' teaser trailer released
The movie will zero in on former Penn State coach Joe Paterno during the Jerry Sandusky sc...
-
Family mourns Salaam's 'stolen' Heisman
Bidding for Salaam's trophy, which the auction house says was obtained legally, ends Satur...
Add a Comment