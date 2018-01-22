College football odds, lines: Alabama a four-TD favorite in 2018 season opener

Defending national champion Alabama is not only going to start the 2018 season as the favorite to win it all again, but right now the Tide are expected to roll in their opening weekend kick-off game against Louisville in Orlando, Florida.

The first set of 2018 college football betting lines were posted this week over at 5Dimes, and as of Monday morning, Alabama was listed as a 29.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, who will be breaking in a new quarterback after the exit of 2016 Heisman Trophy winner and 2017 Heisman finalist Lamar Jackson.

More than a dozen of the biggest games for the opening weekend have initial lines for early action, giving us a hint at the oddsmakers first impressions of the 2018 landscape now that the deadline for underclassmen declaring for the NFL Draft has passed. West Virginia, with both quarterback Will Grier and wide receiver David Sills V back for one more year, is favored by more than a touchdown against Tennessee in the Charlotte-based Belk College Kickoff. Stanford, with the news that Bryce Love is returning, is listed as a 15-point favorite for its season opener against San Diego State.

Other interesting early lines include Auburn favored against Washington in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game by more than a field goal, Oklahoma favored by three touchdowns against Lane Kiffin's high-powered FAU squad, and two of the biggest games of the weekend -- Michigan at Notre Dame and Miami vs. LSU in Arlington, Texas -- nearly at pick 'em status with spreads of two points or less.

Here's the full slate, via 5Dimes:

Thursday, Aug. 30

Northwestern at Purdue (-1)



Saturday, Sept. 1

Sunday, Sept. 2