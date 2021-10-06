Georgia and Alabama enter the Week 6 college football schedule undefeated and on top of the world. Both teams are double-digit favorites according to the latest Week 6 college football lines at Caesars Sportsbook, with No. 2 Georgia a 14.5-point favorite over No. 18 Auburn and No. 1 Alabama a 17.5-point favorite over Texas A&M. Both teams just crushed ranked opponents, with Alabama dispatching Ole Miss by 21 and Georgia dominating Arkansas 37-0 last weekend to advance to 5-0.

The next two teams in the rankings play each other, with No. 3 Iowa a two-point favorite over No. 4 Penn State. That Big Ten battle gets underway on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET at Kinnick Stadium. Which Week 6 college football lines should you target in the Big Ten and SEC? Before making any Week 6 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past five-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also enters Week 6 of the 2021 season on a 12-4 run on all top-rated college football side picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 6 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 6 college football predictions

One of the top college football picks the model is recommending for Week 6: No. 17 Ole Miss (-6) covers with room to spare as it hosts No. 13 Arkansas. Both teams fell flat on the national stage last week. And while Lane Kiffin's high-profile return to Tuscaloosa went poorly, the Razorbacks were also embarrassed 37-0 at Georgia. The Bulldogs attempted just 11 passes as they thoroughly dominated defensively and then piled up 273 yards on the ground against the Arkansas defense.

The model sees Ole Miss having little problem moving the ball against Arkansas as well. The Rebels pile up around 200 yards on the ground, while Matt Corral completes almost 70 percent of his passes in the simulations for over 250 yards and a couple scores. The Rebels put up 34 points in the sims, helping them to a double-digit victory that covers the point spread almost 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the college football predictions from the model: No. 9 Michigan (-3) covers as three-point favorites on the road at Nebraska. Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines are now 5-0 on the season and 4-1 against the spread. After an underwhelming season in 2020, they've resembled teams from Harbaugh's first years in charge of the program.

Michigan's been running teams over with its combination of Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum at running back, but showed last week against Wisconsin that it can still succeed against a stout defense in a 38-17 win over the Badgers. That should help against a Nebraska team that has rebounded since dropping its Week 1 game against Illinois. SportsLine's model has Michigan winning and covering the spread in more than 60 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 6 college football picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 6 college football schedule, and it's calling for a national title contender to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which national title contender goes down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,400 in profit over the past five-plus seasons, and find out.

Week 6 college football odds (via Caesars)

Here are the college football lines for some of Week 6's most notable matchups:

Thursday, Oct. 7

Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State (+17, 70)

Houston vs. Tulane (+4.5, 62)

Friday, Oct. 8

Cincinnati vs. Temple (+28.5, 53.5)

Charlotte vs. FIU (+3.5, 59)

Arizona State vs. Stanford (+10, 52)

Saturday, Oct. 9

Vanderbilt vs. Florida (-39, 58.5)

Ohio State vs. Maryland (+20.5, 68)

Michigan State vs. Rutgers (+5, 50)

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss (-6, 66)

Oklahoma vs. Texas (+3.5, 63.5)

SMU vs. Navy (+14.5, 57.5)

Wake Forest vs. Syracuse (+6.5, 57.5)

Georgia vs. Auburn (+14.5, 45)

Boise State vs. BYU (-4, 56)

Penn State vs. Iowa (-3, 41.5)

LSU vs. Kentucky (-3.5, 52.5)

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech (+1.5, 46.5)

Michigan vs. Nebraska (+3, 52)

Alabama vs. Texas A&M (+17.5, 50.5)

San Diego State vs. New Mexico State (+19, 44.5)