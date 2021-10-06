NCAA Football: Texas A&M at Alabama
Georgia and Alabama enter the Week 6 college football schedule undefeated and on top of the world. Both teams are double-digit favorites according to the latest Week 6 college football lines at Caesars Sportsbook, with No. 2 Georgia a 14.5-point favorite over No. 18 Auburn and No. 1 Alabama a 17.5-point favorite over Texas A&M. Both teams just crushed ranked opponents, with Alabama dispatching Ole Miss by 21 and Georgia dominating Arkansas 37-0 last weekend to advance to 5-0.

The next two teams in the rankings play each other, with No. 3 Iowa a two-point favorite over No. 4 Penn State. That Big Ten battle gets underway on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET at Kinnick Stadium. Which Week 6 college football lines should you target in the Big Ten and SEC? Before making any Week 6 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past five-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also enters Week 6 of the 2021 season on a 12-4 run on all top-rated college football side picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 6 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 6 college football predictions

One of the top college football picks the model is recommending for Week 6: No. 17 Ole Miss (-6) covers with room to spare as it hosts No. 13 Arkansas. Both teams fell flat on the national stage last week. And while Lane Kiffin's high-profile return to Tuscaloosa went poorly, the Razorbacks were also embarrassed 37-0 at Georgia. The Bulldogs attempted just 11 passes as they thoroughly dominated defensively and then piled up 273 yards on the ground against the Arkansas defense.

The model sees Ole Miss having little problem moving the ball against Arkansas as well. The Rebels pile up around 200 yards on the ground, while Matt Corral completes almost 70 percent of his passes in the simulations for over 250 yards and a couple scores. The Rebels put up 34 points in the sims, helping them to a double-digit victory that covers the point spread almost 60 percent of the time. 

Another one of the college football predictions from the model: No. 9 Michigan (-3) covers as three-point favorites on the road at Nebraska. Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines are now 5-0 on the season and 4-1 against the spread. After an underwhelming season in 2020, they've resembled teams from Harbaugh's first years in charge of the program.

Michigan's been running teams over with its combination of Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum at running back, but showed last week against Wisconsin that it can still succeed against a stout defense in a 38-17 win over the Badgers. That should help against a Nebraska team that has rebounded since dropping its Week 1 game against Illinois. SportsLine's model has Michigan winning and covering the spread in more than 60 percent of simulations. 

How to make Week 6 college football picks 

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 6 college football schedule, and it's calling for a national title contender to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which national title contender goes down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,400 in profit over the past five-plus seasons, and find out.

Week 6 college football odds (via Caesars)

Here are the college football lines for some of Week 6's most notable matchups:

Thursday, Oct. 7

Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State (+17, 70)

Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ARKST
+700
+19.5
-110
o72.5
-110
CSTCAR
-1100
-19.5
-110
u72.5
-110
Houston vs. Tulane (+4.5, 62)

Tulane Green Wave vs. Houston Cougars
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TULANE
+190
+6
-110
o59.5
-110
HOU
-230
-6
-110
u59.5
-110
Friday, Oct. 8

Cincinnati vs. Temple (+28.5, 53.5)

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Temple Owls
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CINCY
-10000
-29
-110
o54
-110
TEMPLE
+2000
+29
-110
u54
-110
Charlotte vs. FIU (+3.5, 59)

FIU Panthers vs. Charlotte 49ers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
FIU
+150
+3.5
-110
o59.5
-115
CHARLO
-175
-3.5
-110
u59.5
-105
Arizona State vs. Stanford (+10, 52)

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Stanford Cardinal
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ARIZST
-475
-12
-110
o51.5
-110
STNFRD
+360
+12
-110
u51.5
-110
Saturday, Oct. 9

Vanderbilt vs. Florida (-39, 58.5)

Ohio State vs. Maryland (+20.5, 68)

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Maryland Terrapins
Moneyline
Spread
Total
OHIOST
-1700
-21
+100
o69.5
-110
MD
+900
+21
-120
u69.5
-110
Michigan State vs. Rutgers (+5, 50)

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss (-6, 66)

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MISS
-230
-6
-110
o66.5
-110
ARK
+190
+6
-110
u66.5
-110
Oklahoma vs. Texas (+3.5, 63.5)

Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TEXAS
+140
+3.5
-115
o63.5
-110
OKLA
-160
-3.5
-105
u63.5
-110
SMU vs. Navy (+14.5, 57.5)

Navy Midshipmen vs. SMU Mustangs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NAVY
+425
+13.5
-110
o56
-115
SMU
-600
-13.5
-110
u56
-105
Wake Forest vs. Syracuse (+6.5, 57.5)

Syracuse Orange vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CUSE
+190
+6.5
-115
o57
-110
WAKE
-230
-6.5
-105
u57
-110
Georgia vs. Auburn (+14.5, 45)

Auburn Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
AUBURN
+475
+14.5
-105
o45.5
-110
UGA
-700
-14.5
-115
u45.5
-110
Boise State vs. BYU (-4, 56)

BYU Cougars vs. Boise State Broncos
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BYU
-230
-5.5
-110
o56.5
-110
BOISE
+190
+5.5
-110
u56.5
-110
Penn State vs. Iowa (-3, 41.5)

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
Moneyline
Spread
Total
IOWA
-130
-2
-110
o40.5
-110
PSU
+110
+2
-110
u40.5
-110
LSU vs. Kentucky (-3.5, 52.5)

Kentucky Wildcats vs. LSU Tigers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UK
-160
-3
-115
o50.5
-110
LSU
+140
+3
-105
u50.5
-110
Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech (+1.5, 46.5)

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Moneyline
Spread
Total
VATECH
-105
+1
-110
o47
-110
ND
-115
-1
-110
u47
-110
Michigan vs. Nebraska (+3, 52)

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Michigan Wolverines
Moneyline
Spread

NEB
+145
+3.5
-110
o50
-110
MICH
-170
-3.5
-110
u50
-110
Alabama vs. Texas A&M (+17.5, 50.5)

Featured Game | Texas A&M Aggies vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TXAM
+650
+17.5
-110
o51.5
-110
BAMA
-1000
-17.5
-110
u51.5
-110
San Diego State vs. New Mexico State (+19, 44.5)

Featured Game | San Diego State Aztecs vs. New Mexico Lobos
Moneyline
Spread
Total
SDGST
-1100
-19.5
-110
o42.5
-110
NMEX
+700
+19.5
-110
u42.5
-110
