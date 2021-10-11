NCAA Football: Texas A&M at Alabama
The Week 7 college football schedule features action on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and, of course, Saturday. The marquee matchup Saturday is the SEC on CBS game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 11 Kentucky at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Wildcats have been one of college football's surprise teams, but the Bulldogs have now rolled to the top of the rankings, and they're 22.5-point favorites in the Week 7 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Other Week 7 college football spreads of note include No. 3 Cincinnati laying 20 points against UCF, No. 5 Alabama at -17.5 against Mississippi State and No. 4 Oklahoma at -12 against TCU. Where are the best values in the college football lines this week? Before making any Week 7 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past five-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,800 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also enters Week 7 of the 2021 season on a 19-7 run on all top-rated college football side picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 7 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 7 college football predictions

One of the top college football picks the model is recommending for Week 7: No. 13 Ole Miss covers as a three-point road favorite at Tennessee in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. Former Tennessee head coach Lane Kiffin returns to Knoxville for the first time as an opposing head coach in this one. That should get the Neyland Stadium crowd fired up, and Tennessee has shown a ton of life on offense the past two weeks as first-year head coach Josh Heupel's squad has combined for a whopping 107 points in those games.

But those wins came against Missouri and South Carolina, and SportsLine's model projects that Ole Miss will be able to outpace Tennessee at its own game. The Vols score 32 in the projections, but Ole Miss gets to 40, leading to the Rebels covering in 60 percent of simulations. 

Another one of the college football predictions from the model: No. 2 Iowa keeps rolling and covers the 12.5-point spread at home against Purdue in a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The Hawkeyes are legitimate national title contenders after opening the season 6-0 and knocking off Penn State in a top-five clash last week. They've been covering machines as well, going 5-1 against the spread thus far.

Purdue is just 1-2 straight up in its last three games and hasn't covered during that span. There's not much in Purdue's profile to suggest that the Boilermakers will be able to keep this one too competitive, and SportsLine's model is projecting that the Hawkeyes cover in well over 60 percent of simulations. 

How to make Week 7 college football picks 

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 7 college football schedule, and it's calling for a top-10 team to get a huge scare. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which top-10 squad gets a huge scare? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,800 in profit over the past five-plus seasons, and find out.

Week 7 college football odds (via Caesars)

Here are the college football lines for some of Week 7's most notable matchups:

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Louisiana vs. Appalachian State (-3, 54.5)

Thursday, Oct. 14

Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama (-3, 49.5)

Navy vs. Memphis (-8.5, 52.5)

Friday, Oct. 15

Marshall vs. North Texas (+10.5, 65.5)

Clemson vs. Syracuse (+13.5, 45.5)

Oregon vs. California (+14, 55.5)

San Diego State vs. San Jose State (+8, 42.5)

Saturday, Oct. 16

UCF vs. Cincinnati (-20, 56)

Michigan State vs. Indiana (+3, 51.5)

Auburn vs. Arkansas (-3.5, 53)

Florida vs. LSU (+10, 58.5)

Texas A&M vs. Missouri (+8, 61)

Oklahoma State vs. Texas (-5, 60.5)

Georgia vs. Kentucky (+22.5, 44.5)

BYU vs. Baylor (-4.5, 48)

Purdue vs. Iowa (-12.5, 43)

Alabama vs. Mississippi State (+17.5, 59)

NC State vs. Boston College (+2, 51)

TCU vs. Oklahoma (-12, 66)

Arizona State vs. Utah (+1, 51)

