The Cincinnati Bearcats have ascended to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 entering the Week 8 college football schedule with a 6-0 overall record and a 5-0 mark against the spread vs. FBS opponents. Next up: A date with Navy on Saturday, which comes in at 1-5 and 3-3 against the spread. Cincy is favored by 28 points this Saturday, according to the Week 8 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

Cincinnati is on a roll against American Athletic Conference foes, having dispatched Temple and UCF by 49 and 35 points, respectively, in its last two games. But how will the Bearcats do against a service academy whose triple-option approach can shorten the game? And which other college football lines should you target in your Week 8 bets? Before making any Week 8 college football picks on that game or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past five-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,700 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also enters Week 8 of the 2021 season on a 22-9 run on all top-rated college football side picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 8 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 8 college football predictions

One of the top college football picks the model is recommending for Week 8: No. 13 Notre Dame covers as a seven-point favorite over USC in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. The Trojans are 2-2 since parting with head coach Clay Helton, and face their toughest test of the season in this game.

Notre Dame is head and shoulders over any other team USC has faced this season. While USC's record isn't terrible, the Trojans have not displayed any sort of consistency against their underwhelming schedule so far. Notre Dame has been consistent, only dropping one game to No. 2 Cincinnati. SportsLine's model, in simulations, has Notre Dame covering the spread 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the college football predictions from the model: Indiana (+21) stays within the three-score spread against No. 5 Ohio State in a 7:30 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday. The Buckeyes have been on a tear since losing to Oregon, and have outscored Tulsa, Akron, Rutgers and Maryland by a combined 161 points.

But the Hoosiers, while on the comedown from their 6-2 season a year ago, still sport a defense that is head and shoulders above the other units Ohio State has faced since suffering that lone loss. Indiana might not be a great candidate on the money line to pull off the upset, but could keep things closer than the public -- and Vegas -- thinks. In simulations from SportsLine's model, Indiana covers as the underdog over 60 percent of the time.

How to make Week 8 college football picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 8 college football schedule, and it's calling for a top-10 team to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which top-10 squad goes down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,700 in profit over the past five-plus seasons, and find out.

Week 8 college football odds (via Caesars)

Here are the college football lines for some of Week 8's most notable matchups:

Friday, Oct. 22

MTSU vs. UConn (+15, 54)

Memphis vs. UCF (-2.5, 64.5)

Colorado State vs. Utah State (+3, 55)

Washington vs. Arizona (+15.5, 44.5)

Saturday, Oct. 23

Wake Forest vs. Army (+3, 52)

Michigan vs. Northwestern (+21.5, 50)

Cincinnati vs. Navy (+28, 50.5)

Wake Forest vs. Army (+3, 52)

Penn State vs. Illinois (+23.5, 46.5)

Oklahoma vs. Kansas (+38, 67.5)

Wisconsin vs. Purdue (+3, 38)

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh (-3.5, 47)

Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State (-7, 47)

Ole Miss vs. LSU (+10.5, 76)

Oregon vs. UCLA (-1.5, 58.5)

UTSA vs. Louisiana Tech (+6, 58)

San Diego State vs. Air Force (-4, 41)

Ohio State vs. Indiana (+19, 60)

NC State vs. Miami (FL) (+3.5, 53)

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina (+21, 44.5)

USC vs. Notre Dame (-7, 58)