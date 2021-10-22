NCAA Football: Texas A&M at Alabama
The Cincinnati Bearcats have ascended to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 entering the Week 8 college football schedule with a 6-0 overall record and a 5-0 mark against the spread vs. FBS opponents. Next up: A date with Navy on Saturday, which comes in at 1-5 and 3-3 against the spread. Cincy is favored by 28 points this Saturday, according to the Week 8 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

Cincinnati is on a roll against American Athletic Conference foes, having dispatched Temple and UCF by 49 and 35 points, respectively, in its last two games. But how will the Bearcats do against a service academy whose triple-option approach can shorten the game? And which other college football lines should you target in your Week 8 bets? Before making any Week 8 college football picks on that game or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past five-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,700 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also enters Week 8 of the 2021 season on a 22-9 run on all top-rated college football side picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 8 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 8 college football predictions

One of the top college football picks the model is recommending for Week 8: No. 13 Notre Dame covers as a seven-point favorite over USC in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. The Trojans are 2-2 since parting with head coach Clay Helton, and face their toughest test of the season in this game.

Notre Dame is head and shoulders over any other team USC has faced this season. While USC's record isn't terrible, the Trojans have not displayed any sort of consistency against their underwhelming schedule so far. Notre Dame has been consistent, only dropping one game to No. 2 Cincinnati. SportsLine's model, in simulations, has Notre Dame covering the spread 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the college football predictions from the model: Indiana (+21) stays within the three-score spread against No. 5 Ohio State in a 7:30 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday. The Buckeyes have been on a tear since losing to Oregon, and have outscored Tulsa, Akron, Rutgers and Maryland by a combined 161 points.

But the Hoosiers, while on the comedown from their 6-2 season a year ago, still sport a defense that is head and shoulders above the other units Ohio State has faced since suffering that lone loss. Indiana might not be a great candidate on the money line to pull off the upset, but could keep things closer than the public -- and Vegas -- thinks. In simulations from SportsLine's model, Indiana covers as the underdog over 60 percent of the time.

How to make Week 8 college football picks 

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 8 college football schedule, and it's calling for a top-10 team to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which top-10 squad goes down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,700 in profit over the past five-plus seasons, and find out.

Week 8 college football odds (via Caesars)

Here are the college football lines for some of Week 8's most notable matchups:

Friday, Oct. 22

MTSU vs. UConn (+15, 54)

Connecticut Huskies vs. Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UCONN
+475
BET NOW
+14.5
-110
BET NOW
o55
-110
BET NOW
MTSU
-700
BET NOW
-14.5
-110
BET NOW
u55
-110
BET NOW

Memphis vs. UCF (-2.5, 64.5)

UCF Knights vs. Memphis Tigers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UCF
+110
BET NOW
+2
-110
BET NOW
o65
-115
BET NOW
MEMP
-130
BET NOW
-2
-110
BET NOW
u65
-105
BET NOW

Colorado State vs. Utah State (+3, 55)

Utah State Aggies vs. Colorado State Rams
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UTAHST
+125
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
o58.5
-110
BET NOW
COLOST
-145
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
u58.5
-110
BET NOW

Washington vs. Arizona (+15.5, 44.5)

Arizona Wildcats vs. Washington Huskies
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ARIZ
+600
BET NOW
+17.5
-110
BET NOW
o45.5
-110
BET NOW
WASH
-900
BET NOW
-17.5
-110
BET NOW
u45.5
-110
BET NOW

Saturday, Oct. 23

Wake Forest vs. Army (+3, 52)

Army West Point Black Knights vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ARMY
+140
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
o52.5
-110
BET NOW
WAKE
-160
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
u52.5
-110
BET NOW

Michigan vs. Northwestern (+21.5, 50)

Michigan Wolverines vs. Northwestern Wildcats
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MICH
-2400
BET NOW
-23.5
-110
BET NOW
o51
-110
BET NOW
NWEST
+1100
BET NOW
+23.5
-110
BET NOW
u51
-110
BET NOW

Cincinnati vs. Navy (+28, 50.5)

Navy Midshipmen vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NAVY
+2000
BET NOW
+28
-110
BET NOW
o48.5
-110
BET NOW
CINCY
-10000
BET NOW
-28
-110
BET NOW
u48.5
-110
BET NOW

Penn State vs. Illinois (+23.5, 46.5)

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
Moneyline
Spread
Total
PSU
-2800
BET NOW
-23.5
-110
BET NOW
o45.5
-110
BET NOW
ILL
+1200
BET NOW
+23.5
-110
BET NOW
u45.5
-110
BET NOW

Oklahoma vs. Kansas (+38, 67.5)

Wisconsin vs. Purdue (+3, 38)

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Wisconsin Badgers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
PURDUE
+145
BET NOW
+3.5
-110
BET NOW
o40.5
-110
BET NOW
WISC
-170
BET NOW
-3.5
-110
BET NOW
u40.5
-110
BET NOW

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh (-3.5, 47)

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Clemson Tigers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
PITT
-160
BET NOW
-3.5
-110
BET NOW
o47.5
-110
BET NOW
CLEM
+140
BET NOW
+3.5
-110
BET NOW
u47.5
-110
BET NOW

Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State (-7, 47)

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Moneyline
Spread
Total
IOWAST
-270
BET NOW
-7
-110
BET NOW
o47
-110
BET NOW
OKLAST
+220
BET NOW
+7
-110
BET NOW
u47
-110
BET NOW

Ole Miss vs. LSU (+10.5, 76)

Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MISS
-330
BET NOW
-8
-110
BET NOW
o76.5
-110
BET NOW
LSU
+260
BET NOW
+8
-110
BET NOW
u76.5
-110
BET NOW

Oregon vs. UCLA (-1.5, 58.5)

UCLA Bruins vs. Oregon Ducks
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UCLA
-115
BET NOW
-1
-110
BET NOW
o60.5
-110
BET NOW
OREG
-105
BET NOW
+1
-110
BET NOW
u60.5
-110
BET NOW

UTSA vs. Louisiana Tech (+6, 58)

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. UTSA Roadrunners
Moneyline
Spread
Total
LATECH
+200
BET NOW
+6.5
-110
BET NOW
o59.5
-110
BET NOW
TXSA
-240
BET NOW
-6.5
-110
BET NOW
u59.5
-110
BET NOW

San Diego State vs. Air Force (-4, 41)

Air Force Falcons vs. San Diego State Aztecs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
AF
-160
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
o39
-110
BET NOW
SDGST
+140
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
u39
-110
BET NOW

Ohio State vs. Indiana (+19, 60)

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
Moneyline
Spread
Total
IND
+800
BET NOW
+21
-110
BET NOW
o59
-110
BET NOW
OHIOST
-1400
BET NOW
-21
-110
BET NOW
u59
-110
BET NOW

NC State vs. Miami (FL) (+3.5, 53)

Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs. NC State Wolfpack
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MIAMI
+145
BET NOW
+3.5
-110
BET NOW
o53
-115
BET NOW
NCST
-170
BET NOW
-3.5
-110
BET NOW
u53
-105
BET NOW

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina (+21, 44.5)

Texas A&M Aggies vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TXAM
-1600
BET NOW
-19.5
-110
BET NOW
o45
-110
BET NOW
SC
+850
BET NOW
+19.5
-110
BET NOW
u45
-110
BET NOW

USC vs. Notre Dame (-7, 58)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. USC Trojans
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ND
-260
BET NOW
-7
-110
BET NOW
o58
-110
BET NOW
USC
+210
BET NOW
+7
-110
BET NOW
u58
-110
BET NOW