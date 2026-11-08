Week 11 of the college football season doesn't carry the same curb appeal as Week 10 in terms of ranked vs. ranked matchups. But it is nonetheless littered with challenging games for College Football Playoff hopefuls and national championship contenders. At a time when parity is more prevalent than ever, landmines are everywhere.

It's not as if this coming Saturday is void of high-end games. Indiana hosts USC on CBS in a Big Ten showdown brimming with intrigue for both. The Hoosiers (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) have been playing with fire all season but have only been burned once (so far). Now they welcome a 7-2 USC team that slayed Ohio State before a Week 10 bye.

With another marquee win, USC's odds of reaching the CFP will surge while Indiana's case for inclusion will become undeniably shakier. The Hoosiers' marquee win at this point is either Northwestern or Nebraska, and mediocre foes Washington and Purdue are all that remain for IU after USC.

Week 11 lines are out, so let's take a look at what oddsmakers are thinking as we look ahead.

Odds via SportsLine consensus

The big games

Missouri at Georgia (-14): Georgia is the last SEC team left with fewer than two losses in league play. The Bulldogs are in the driver's seat to reach the SEC Championship Game and are the clear national title favorites (+240 at FanDuel) after dismantling Ole Miss 42-7 in Week 10. But it should be noted that a AP top-2 team has lost in five consecutive weeks. Missouri is limping in after getting some bad breaks in a 34-20 loss to Texas. However, the Tigers looked like an even match for the Longhorns and have been great in spurts this season.

Texas at LSU (-4): Are we sure that LSU is 100% completely cooked when it comes to the College Football Playoff? There could be a glimmer of hope if the three-loss Tigers can pull off back-to-back wins over Texas and Tennessee (on the road) before ending the season at lowly Arkansas. LSU still rates well in predictive metrics, and it has two big-time resume-enhancement opportunities over the next two weeks.

USC at Indiana (-7.5): Five of Indiana's six Big Ten games have been decided by one possession. Will this be the sixth? USC is riding high off a Week 9 home win over Ohio State and now must prove it can beat an elite team on the road after cross-country travel. A win here would drastically alter the outlook for Trojans coach Lincoln Riley positively and leave Indiana's CFP resume in tatters. Betting against Cignetti at home after a bye seems unwise.

Utah (-2.5) at Arizona: This spot is ripe for chaos. With Utah coming off an emotional rivalry win and one of just two unbeaten teams left in the FBS ranks, it must travel to take on a capable Arizona team. The Wildcats got an extra day of rest following a Friday night win over TCU in Week 10 and will be yearning to prove they belong among the Big 12's elite after dropping games against BYU and Texas Tech earlier this season.

Illinois at UCLA (-8.5): UCLA is aiming to reach 10-0 under first-year coach Bob Chesney. To do it, the Bruins will have to get through a surging Illinois team that has won four straight Big Ten contests following a 2-3 start. It's been a remarkable turnaround for coach Bret Bielema's club, which already has 11-point wins over Oregon and Nebraska under its wing.

Duke at Miami (-14.5): One week after the emotional letdown of a big comeback that ended with defeat at Notre Dame, Miami needs to be on its best behavior against Duke. The Blue Devils have outscored their last two ACC foes 88-5 as running back Nate Sheppard continues to tear the league apart. The 'Canes passing defense is typically more vulnerable than its run defense, but they can't get caught snoozing after a high-intensity trip to play the Fighting Irish.

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