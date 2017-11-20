College football odds, lines for Week 13: Rivalry weekend carries huge implications

It's never too early to get a look at the lines and odds for next week's games, and casinos and online books are already putting them on the board. Here's an early look at some of Week 6's opening lines with plenty of important games to look forward to.

Lines you need to know

Ole Miss (+15) at No. 16 Mississippi State: The only college football game on Thanksgiving, which means little beyond some underrated message board snitchin', will satisfy your degenerate betting needs this holiday weekend.

South Florida (+11) at No. 13 UCF: It's not just the American Athletic Conference East division that's on the line. The winner of this game should be the favorite to clinch the Group of Five berth in the Peach Bowl.

No. 8 Ohio State (-11) at Michigan: Ohio State has locked up the Big Ten East, but The Game is still must-see television. The defenses should reign supreme, but can Michigan move the ball at all against the Buckeyes defense?

No. 14 Washington State (+9.5) at No. 15 Washington: Even though Washington is out of the Pac-12 North running, this game still has meaning. A Washington State win sends the Cougars to the Pac-12 championship. If Washington wins, Stanford will represent the North.

No. 1 Alabama (-4) at No. 6 Auburn: The Iron Bowl determines the SEC West division, and depending on the outcome, could shake up the College Football Playoff race in a huge way. The Crimson Tide have been the No. 1 team all year but are banged up defensivel,y and Auburn just dismantled then-No. 1 Georgia two weeks ago.

Consider staying away

No. 5 Wisconsin (-17) at Minnesota: I'm usually wary of larger spreads in rivalries, and the Badgers are just trying to get the W at this point. Minnesota can get bowl eligible with a win, too. Taking the Gophers plus the points seems like a sure thing ... but Wisconsin has really asserted itself this season against average competition.

Florida Atlantic (-21.5) at UNC-Charlotte: Lane Kiffin's Owls locked up the Conference USA East division over the weekend, and frankly, there's nothing really to play for here. So does Kiffin sit his starters at halftime against a 1-10 team? Or will Lane go full Lane and try to hang 70?

West Virginia (+23) at No. 3 Oklahoma: Oklahoma's offense has been unstoppable and the Mountaineers probably don't have an answer without quarterback Will Grier, who is out with a broken finger. Still, this is a pretty large line for a favorite that has a spot secured in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Best of the rest