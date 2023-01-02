The No. 8 Utah Utes will have a chance to avenge their Rose Bowl loss from last season when they face the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2022-23 college football bowl schedule on Monday. Utah came up short in a thriller against Ohio State last year, but it booked a return to Pasadena when it beat USC in the Pac-12 title game. Penn State won its final four games of the regular season by double digits after losing to then-No. 2 Ohio State in late October. The Utes are 1-point favorites in the latest 2022-23 college football bowl odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is 52.5.

Elsewhere in the 2022-23 college football bowl spreads, No. 17 LSU is a 14.5-point favorite against Purdue in the Cotton Bowl. The Tigers and Boilermakers are both coming off blowout losses in their respective conference title games, so who should you be backing with your college football bowl bets? Before making any college football bowl picks, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the college football bowl picks the model is high on: No. 8 USC covers as a 2.5-point favorite in the Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 14 Tulane on on Monday at 1 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Trojans have one of the top scoring offenses in college football, averaging 41.4 points per game. They are led by quarterback Caleb Williams, who says he is going to play through a lingering hamstring injury.

Williams threw for more than 4,000 yards this season and tied for first in the country with 37 touchdown passes en route to winning the Heisman Trophy. Tulane put together a strong season in its own right, but it could be outmatched in this contest. SportsLine's model has Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt completing just 16 of 27 passes and throwing an interception in its latest simulations, which is one reason why the Trojans are covering the spread well over 50% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for bowl season (via Caesars)

Monday, Jan. 2

2023 ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois vs. No. 22 Mississippi State (-3, 45.5)

2023 Cotton Bowl: No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC (-2.5, 64)

2023 Citrus Bowl: Purdue vs. No. 17 LSU (-14.5, 56)

2023 Rose Bowl: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah (-1, 53)

Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 TCU (+13, 62.5)