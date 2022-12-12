The 2022-23 college football bowl schedule will officially begin on Friday morning when UAB faces Miami (OH) in the 2022 Bahamas Bowl at 11:30 a.m. ET. There will also be a top 25 matchup to begin bowl season, as No. 24 Troy is facing No. 25 UTSA in the 2022 Cure Bowl. With less than a week before the games begin, it is time to start evaluating the college football bowl odds and getting bets in.

One of the most intriguing games on the docket prior to the College Football Playoff is the Orange Bowl, pitting No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson. The Tigers are 6.5-point favorites in the latest 2022-23 college football bowl lines at Caesars Sportsbook. Who should you back in that game? And which other college football spreads have value this postseason? Before making any college football bowl picks, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

One of the college football bowl picks the model is high on: No. 12 Washington (+5) covers against No. 21 Texas in the 2022 Alamo Bowl on December 29 at 9 p.m. ET. It will be a pro-Texas crowd with the Longhorns playing in their home state less than 100 miles from their campus but Washington looks like a tough matchup for a Texas defense that has been prone to lapses during Big 12 play.

The Longhorns gave up at least 300 passing yards to four opponents in a six-week stretch during their conference schedule and Kalen DeBoer turned Washington into one of the nation's most prolific passing offenses with Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr. running the show. Penix threw for 4,354 yards with 29 touchdowns and just seven interceptions and Washington threw for at least 298 yards as a team in every game. The model predicts that Penix produces his 11th 300-yard passing game of the season to help Washington cover in nearly 70% of simulations.

Another one of the bowl season college football picks from the model: No. 8 USC covers as a 1.5-point favorite in the 2022 Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 14 Tulane on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Green Wave struggled against some of the top teams that they faced this year, losing to then-No. 22 UCF at home and faltering against Southern Miss as 12-point home favorites. USC will be their toughest opponent yet, making this spread look too low.

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams commands the Trojans offense with 4,075 passing yards and 37 touchdowns, throwing just four interceptions this season. Running backs Travis Dye and Austin Jones have racked up more than 1,500 rushing yards, giving USC a balanced attack. SportsLine's model expects the Trojans to close their campaign with another high-scoring game offensively, which is one reason why the model says the Trojans cover nearly 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

Friday, Dec. 16

2022 Bahamas Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. UAB (-10, 44)

2022 Cure Bowl: UTSA vs. Troy (-1, 54.5)

Saturday, Dec. 17

2022 Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville (-2, 44.5)

2022 Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. No. 14 Oregon State (-10, 52)

2022 LA Bowl: Washington State vs. Fresno State (-1.5, 54.5)

2022 LendingTree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Miss (-6.5, 46.5)

2022 New Mexico Bowl: BYU vs. SMU (-1.5, 71)

2022 Frisco Bowl: North Texas vs. Boise State (-10, 56.5)

Monday, Dec. 19

2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl: UConn vs. Marshall (-10, 40.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 20

2022 Idaho Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State (-3.5, 54.5)

2022 Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo (-4, 53.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 21

2022 New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama (-7.5, 55)

Thursday, Dec. 22

2022 Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. Baylor (-6.5, 49.5)

Friday, Dec. 23

2022 Independence Bowl: Louisiana vs. Houston (-6.5, 60.5)

2022 Gasparilla Bowl: Missouri vs. Wake Forest (-2.5, 63)

Saturday, Dec. 24

2022 Hawaii Bowl: MTSU vs. San Diego State (-7, 49)

Monday, Dec. 26

2022 Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green (-2, 47.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 27

2022 Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern (-3.5, 67.5)

2022 First Responder Bowl: Utah State vs. Memphis (-7, 62.5)

2022 Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina (-9.5, 59.5)

2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin (-3, 43.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 28

2022 Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF (PK, 62)

2022 Liberty Bowl: Kansas vs. Arkansas (-4.5, 68)

2022 Holiday Bowl: North Carolina vs. No. 15 Oregon (-10.5, 72)

2022 Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss (-4, 69.5)

Thursday, Dec. 29

2022 Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota (-7.5, 42)

2022 Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State (-7.5, 65)

2022 Alamo Bowl: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas (-6, 68)

Friday, Dec. 30

2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl: No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland (-1, 48)

2022 Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 UCLA (-6, 58)

2022 Gator Bowl: No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame (-3.5, 52)

2022 Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Ohio (-1, 43)

2022 Orange Bowl: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson (-7, 64)

Saturday, Dec. 31

2022 Sugar Bowl: No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Alabama (-4, 54.5)

2022 Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky (-2.5, 31.5)

2022 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 TCU vs. No. 2 Michigan (-7.5, 59)

2022 Peach Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia (-6.5, 61.5)

Monday, Jan. 2

2023 ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois vs. No. 22 Mississippi State (-1, 46.5)

2023 Cotton Bowl: No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC (-2, 62)

2023 Citrus Bowl: Purdue vs. No. 17 LSU (-8, 58)

2023 Rose Bowl: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah (-2.5, 52)