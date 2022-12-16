USC quarterback Caleb Williams won college football's ultimate individual prize, the Heisman Trophy, earlier in December. But even he was quick to point out that the other three finalists -- TCU's Max Duggan, Georgia's Stetson Bennett and Ohio State's CJ Stroud -- get the chance to pursue the top team prize, which is winning the College Football Playoffs. Williams and the No. 10 Trojans settled for a trip to the Cotton Bowl against No. 16 Tulane. USC is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest college football odds for bowl season from Caesars Sportsbook.

No. 2 Michigan is laying -7.5 in the latest college football bowl lines against No. 3 TCU in one of the playoff matchups. No. 1 Georgia is -6.5 in the other semifinal against No. 4 Ohio State. Which college football spreads should you be targeting during the 2022-23 college football bowl schedule? Before making any college football bowl picks, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest bowl season college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the college football bowl picks the model is high on: No. 12 Washington (+4.5) covers against No. 20 Texas in the 2022 Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. ET. The Longhorns will reportedly not have running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, along with linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, due to NFL opt outs. Texas leaned on its ground game this season, averaging nearly 200 yards of rushing per game, so the losses of Robinson and Johnson should loom large.

Washington, meanwhile, enters this game red hot after winning its final six regular season games. The Huskies will have quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who has declared that he'll play in this one and return next season. That's a big vote of confidence for Washington coach Kalen DeBoer, and SportsLine's model projects that the Huskies ride that momentum into the postseason. They cover nearly 70% of the time in this one, making Washington one of the teams to back in your college football bowl bets.

Another one of the bowl season college football picks from the model: No. 8 USC covers as a 2.5-point favorite in the 2022 Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 14 Tulane on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Williams was awarded the Heisman Trophy after throwing for 4,075 yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season. Williams leads an offense that's averaging 41.1 points per game, which ranks third in the nation.

The Trojans also rank fourth in third down conversion percentage (51.6%), which could be troublesome for a Tulane team that ranks 57th in time of possession. SportsLine's model is projecting Williams throws for 313 yards and 2.48 touchdowns against the Green Wave, helping the Trojans cover the spread well over 50% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for bowl season

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup during bowl season, and it says several underdogs will win outright. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which underdogs will win outright? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $2,500 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for bowl season (via Caesars)

See full college football bowl picks, odds, predictions here

Friday, Dec. 16

2022 Bahamas Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. UAB (-10.5, 45)

2022 Cure Bowl: UTSA vs. Troy (+2, 57)

Saturday, Dec. 17

2022 Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville (-2, 40)

2022 Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. No. 14 Oregon State (-10, 53)

2022 LA Bowl: Washington State vs. Fresno State (-3.5, 52)

2022 LendingTree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Miss (-6, 45.5)

2022 New Mexico Bowl: BYU vs. SMU (-3.5, 64)

2022 Frisco Bowl: North Texas vs. Boise State (-10.5, 59.5)

Monday, Dec. 19

2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl: UConn vs. Marshall (-10, 40.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 20

2022 Idaho Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State (-3.5, 54.5)

2022 Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo (-4, 53.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 21

2022 New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama (-7.5, 55)

Thursday, Dec. 22

2022 Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. Baylor (-6.5, 49.5)

Friday, Dec. 23

2022 Independence Bowl: Louisiana vs. Houston (-6.5, 60.5)

2022 Gasparilla Bowl: Missouri vs. Wake Forest (-2.5, 63)

Saturday, Dec. 24

2022 Hawaii Bowl: MTSU vs. San Diego State (-7, 49)

Monday, Dec. 26

2022 Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green (-2, 47.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 27

2022 Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern (-3.5, 67.5)

2022 First Responder Bowl: Utah State vs. Memphis (-7, 62.5)

2022 Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina (-9.5, 59.5)

2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin (-3, 43.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 28

2022 Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF (PK, 62)

2022 Liberty Bowl: Kansas vs. Arkansas (-4.5, 68)

2022 Holiday Bowl: North Carolina vs. No. 15 Oregon (-10.5, 72)

2022 Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss (-4, 69.5)

Thursday, Dec. 29

2022 Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota (-7.5, 42)

2022 Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State (-7.5, 65)

2022 Alamo Bowl: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas (-6, 68)

Friday, Dec. 30

2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl: No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland (-1, 48)

2022 Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 UCLA (-6, 58)

2022 Gator Bowl: No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame (-3.5, 52)

2022 Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Ohio (-1, 43)

2022 Orange Bowl: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson (-7, 64)

Saturday, Dec. 31

2022 Sugar Bowl: No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Alabama (-4, 54.5)

2022 Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky (-2.5, 31.5)

2022 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 TCU vs. No. 2 Michigan (-7.5, 59)

2022 Peach Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia (-6.5, 61.5)

Monday, Jan. 2

2023 ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois vs. No. 22 Mississippi State (-1, 46.5)

2023 Cotton Bowl: No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC (-2, 62)

2023 Citrus Bowl: Purdue vs. No. 17 LSU (-8, 58)

2023 Rose Bowl: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah (-2.5, 52)