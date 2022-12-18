No. 5 Alabama just missed out on the College Football Playoff, and perhaps not passing the eye test had something to do with that. Alabama simply didn't look like a juggernaut down the stretch as evident by it failing to cover the spread in any of its last four games. Even with that, the Tide are 3-point favorites in the latest college football bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook, as they'll take on Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Kansas State had the kind of finish that Alabama hoped for as the Wildcats covered each of their last four en route to winning the Big 12 title game.

If both of these trends continue, then KSU is an easy selection with your college football picks. The Wildcats also have three straight wins versus SEC schools, including a bowl victory vs. LSU last year. But it takes courage to go against Nick Saban with any college football predictions. Before making any college football bowl picks, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

One of the college football bowl picks the model is high on: No. 12 Washington (+4) covers against No. 20 Texas in the 2022 Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. ET. Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. didn't get a Heisman invitation to New York, but the former Hoosier found his way onto many voters' ballots. Only six players received more first-place Heisman votes than Penix, who led all of FBS with 4,354 passing yards in a high-octane offense.

His counterpart in the Alamo Bowl will be former No. 1 overall prospect Quinn Ewers, who limped to the finish line for the Longhorns. Ewers had just one touchdown pass over Texas' last three games and he failed to reach 200 yards in any of them. Over his last five games, Ewers has completed just 50% of his pass attempts.

With Ewers struggling, combined with All-American RB Bijan Robinson opting out for Texas, the Longhorns face a tough task versus a Washington team with six straight wins. The model has Penix outdueling Ewers, and the Huskies (+5) covering in nearly 70% of simulations.

Another one of the bowl season college football picks from the model: No. 8 USC covers as a 2.5-point favorite in the 2022 Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 14 Tulane on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Trojans feature one of the nation's most prolific offenses. In fact, USC is averaging 41.1 points per game this season, which ranks third in college football.

The Trojans are led by star quarterback Caleb Williams, who was recently awarded the Heisman Trophy after throwing for 4,075 yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season. Williams leads an aerial attack that is averaging 325.7 yards per game and the Trojans have scored 38 or more points in six of their last seven outings. SportsLine's model is projecting Williams throws for 313 yards and 2.48 touchdowns against the Green Wave, helping the Trojans cover the spread well over 50% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for bowl season (via Caesars)

Monday, Dec. 19

2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl: UConn vs. Marshall (-11, 41)

Tuesday, Dec. 20

2022 Idaho Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State (-4, 54)

2022 Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo (-4.5, 54)

Wednesday, Dec. 21

2022 New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama (-7.5, 55)

Thursday, Dec. 22

2022 Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. Baylor (-6.5, 49.5)

Friday, Dec. 23

2022 Independence Bowl: Louisiana vs. Houston (-6.5, 60.5)

2022 Gasparilla Bowl: Missouri vs. Wake Forest (-2.5, 63)

Saturday, Dec. 24

2022 Hawaii Bowl: MTSU vs. San Diego State (-7, 49)

Monday, Dec. 26

2022 Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green (-2, 47.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 27

2022 Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern (-3.5, 67.5)

2022 First Responder Bowl: Utah State vs. Memphis (-7, 62.5)

2022 Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina (-9.5, 59.5)

2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin (-3, 43.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 28

2022 Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF (PK, 62)

2022 Liberty Bowl: Kansas vs. Arkansas (-4.5, 68)

2022 Holiday Bowl: North Carolina vs. No. 15 Oregon (-10.5, 72)

2022 Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss (-4, 69.5)

Thursday, Dec. 29

2022 Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota (-7.5, 42)

2022 Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State (-7.5, 65)

2022 Alamo Bowl: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas (-4, 68)

Friday, Dec. 30

2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl: No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland (-1, 48)

2022 Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 UCLA (-6, 58)

2022 Gator Bowl: No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame (-3.5, 52)

2022 Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Ohio (-1, 43)

2022 Orange Bowl: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson (-7, 64)

Saturday, Dec. 31

2022 Sugar Bowl: No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Alabama (-4, 54.5)

2022 Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky (-2.5, 31.5)

2022 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 TCU vs. No. 2 Michigan (-7.5, 59)

2022 Peach Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia (-6.5, 61.5)

Monday, Jan. 2

2023 ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois vs. No. 22 Mississippi State (-1, 46.5)

2023 Cotton Bowl: No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC (-2.5, 62)

2023 Citrus Bowl: Purdue vs. No. 17 LSU (-8, 58)

2023 Rose Bowl: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah (-2.5, 52)