The 2022-23 college football bowl season is underway and the holiday season is absolutely loaded with high-profile matchups. No. 5 Alabama is certainly disappointed to have missed out on the College Football Playoff but the Crimson Tide will have to sort through their opt-outs and field a competitive bunch for the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl against No. 10 Kansas State. Alabama is listed as the 3-point favorite in the latest college football bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook but has failed to cover in five of its last six games.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer and edge rusher Isaiah Foskey have both opted out of the 2022 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against South Carolina as opt-outs continue to cast a large shadow across bowl season. However, the No. 21 Fighting Irish are still 2-point favorites over the No. 19 Gamecocks according to the latest college football bowl lines. Before making any college football bowl picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the college football bowl picks the model is high on: No. 12 Washington (+4) covers against No. 20 Texas in the 2022 Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. ET. The Huskies enter the 2022-23 bowl season as one of the hottest teams in college football, having won six consecutive Pac-12 games down the stretch. They won three of those games by double digits and sprung an upset at then-No. 6 Oregon, giving them plenty of confidence coming into this matchup.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was among the nation's leaders with 4,354 passing yards and 29 touchdowns this season, while running back Wayne Taulapapa rushed for 779 yards and 10 touchdowns. Texas was held under 30 points three times this season and only cracked the 40-point mark on four occasions, so the Longhorns are going to have trouble keeping pace with the high-flying Huskies. SportsLine's model has Washington covering the spread well over 60% of the time along with winning outright in nearly 60% of simulations.

Another one of the bowl season college football picks from the model: No. 8 USC covers as a 2.5-point favorite in the 2022 Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 14 Tulane on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Trojans haven't yet been slammed by opt-outs or the transfer portal, with linebacker Ralen Goforth (transfer) looking like the only USC regular who has made plans to leave Southern Cal early thus far.

That's generally good news for the Trojans who figure to have a large talent advantage over a plucky Tulane squad that only had two of its last 11 games finish with a scoring margin of more than two possessions. And the early indications are that Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams intends to play after suffering a hamstring injury in the Pac-12 Championship Game against Utah.

Williams threw for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns with just four interceptions while also rushing for 372 yards and 10 more scores. The model predicts that Williams throws for over 300 yards on average to help the Trojans cover in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for bowl season

College football odds for bowl season (via Caesars)

Wednesday, Dec. 21

2022 New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama (-4.5, 56)

Thursday, Dec. 22

2022 Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. Baylor (-4, 46.5)

Friday, Dec. 23

2022 Independence Bowl: Louisiana vs. Houston (-7, 57.5)

2022 Gasparilla Bowl: Missouri vs. Wake Forest (-1, 60)

Saturday, Dec. 24

2022 Hawaii Bowl: MTSU vs. San Diego State (-7, 49)

Monday, Dec. 26

2022 Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green (-2, 49.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 27

2022 Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern (-3.5, 67.5)

2022 First Responder Bowl: Utah State vs. Memphis (-7, 62.5)

2022 Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina (-9.5, 59.5)

2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin (-3, 43.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 28

2022 Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF (PK, 62)

2022 Liberty Bowl: Kansas vs. Arkansas (-4.5, 68)

2022 Holiday Bowl: North Carolina vs. No. 15 Oregon (-10.5, 72)

2022 Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss (-4, 69.5)

Thursday, Dec. 29

2022 Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota (-7.5, 42)

2022 Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State (-7.5, 65)

2022 Alamo Bowl: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas (-4, 68)

Friday, Dec. 30

2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl: No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland (-1, 48)

2022 Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 UCLA (-6, 58)

2022 Gator Bowl: No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame (-3.5, 52)

2022 Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Ohio (-1, 43)

2022 Orange Bowl: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson (-7, 64)

Saturday, Dec. 31

2022 Sugar Bowl: No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Alabama (-4, 54.5)

2022 Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky (-2.5, 31.5)

2022 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 TCU vs. No. 2 Michigan (-7.5, 59)

2022 Peach Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia (-6.5, 61.5)

Monday, Jan. 2

2023 ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois vs. No. 22 Mississippi State (-1, 46.5)

2023 Cotton Bowl: No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC (-2.5, 62)

2023 Citrus Bowl: Purdue vs. No. 17 LSU (-8, 58)

2023 Rose Bowl: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah (-2.5, 52)