NCAA Football: Texas A&M at Alabama
USATSI

The Week 3 college football schedule is loaded with traditional and nontraditional matchups, making for an intriguing list of Week 3 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Top-ranked Alabama is a 14.5-point favorite at No. 11 Florida in the SEC on CBS game, and No. 10 Penn State is a six-point favorite at home against No. 22 Auburn in two of the ranked vs. ranked Week 3 college football spreads.

Elsewhere in Week 3 college football lines, No. 3 Oklahoma is a 22-point favorite against Nebraska, No. 24 Miami is a 6.5-point favorite against Michigan State and No.8 Cincinnati is a 3.5-point favorite over Indiana. Before making any Week 3 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past five-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also enters Week 3 of the 2021 season on a 67-50 run on all top-rated college football picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 3 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 3 college football predictions

One of the top college football picks the model is recommending for Week 3: No. 12 Notre Dame covers a seven-point spread at home vs. Purdue at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Irish have had two weeks to work out the kinks and integrate some new players, but they've looked shaky. Notre Dame went to overtime with a Florida State team that went on to lose to an FCS squad in Week 1 and needed a late comeback to defeat Toledo in Week 2.

But Purdue also enters the Week 3 schedule with question marks. Quarterback Jack Plummer has looked good so far, but has yet to face a defense that's even average. And leading rusher Zander Horvath is out with a leg injury. Notre Dame covers in almost 60 percent of simulations, per SportsLine's model, which also has the under 58.5 hitting in 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the college football predictions from the model: No. 8 Cincinnati (-3.5) covers at Indiana in a noon ET kickoff on Saturday. The Bearcats are aiming for the College Football Playoffs this season. But if they're going to be serious contenders, they'll need to make statements in the next two weeks with Indiana and Notre Dame on the schedule.

Indiana was overwhelmed by Iowa in its opener, and now the Hoosiers take on another talented and physical team in the Bearcats. SportsLine's model sees this as a low-scoring game that stays in the 40s. That helps the under (51) hit with plenty of room to spare, while the Bearcats pick up the double-digit victory and cover almost 60 percent of the time. 

How to make Week 3 college football picks 

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 3 college football schedule, and it's calling for a Top 25 favorite to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which Top 25 favorite goes down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned $3,500 in profit over the past five-plus seasons, and find out.

Week 3 College football odds (via Caesars)

Here are the college football lines for some of Week 3's most notable matchups:

Thursday, Sept. 16

Ohio vs. Louisiana (-20, 54.5)

Featured Game | Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Ohio Bobcats
Moneyline
Spread
Total
LALAF
-1100
BET NOW
-19.5
-110
BET NOW
o56.5
-110
BET NOW
OHIO
+700
BET NOW
+19.5
-110
BET NOW
u56.5
-110
BET NOW

Friday, Sept. 17

Louisville vs. UCF (-7.5, 69.5)

Featured Game | Louisville Cardinals vs. UCF Knights
Moneyline
Spread
Total
LVILLE
+205
BET NOW
+6.5
-110
BET NOW
o67
-110
BET NOW
UCF
-250
BET NOW
-6.5
-110
BET NOW
u67
-110
BET NOW

Illinois vs. Maryland (-7.5, 59)

Featured Game | Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Maryland Terrapins
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ILL
+230
BET NOW
+7
-110
BET NOW
o61
-110
BET NOW
MD
-280
BET NOW
-7
-110
BET NOW
u61
-110
BET NOW

Saturday, Sept. 18

Coastal Carolina vs. Buffalo (+10.5, 58)

Featured Game | Buffalo Bulls vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BUFF
+425
BET NOW
+14
-110
BET NOW
o57.5
-110
BET NOW
CSTCAR
-600
BET NOW
-14
-110
BET NOW
u57.5
-110
BET NOW

Cincinnati vs. Indiana (+3, 51)

Featured Game | Indiana Hoosiers vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
Moneyline
Spread
Total
IND
+145
BET NOW
+3.5
-110
BET NOW
o49.5
-110
BET NOW
CINCY
-170
BET NOW
-3.5
-110
BET NOW
u49.5
-110
BET NOW

Michigan State vs. Miami (FL) (-6.5, 54.5)

Featured Game | Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs. Michigan State Spartans
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MIAMI
-230
BET NOW
-6
-110
BET NOW
o56.5
-110
BET NOW
MICHST
+190
BET NOW
+6
-110
BET NOW
u56.5
-110
BET NOW

Northern Illinois vs. Michigan (-27, 54.5)

Featured Game | Michigan Wolverines vs. Northern Illinois Huskies
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MICH
-4500
BET NOW
-27.5
-110
BET NOW
o54
-110
BET NOW
NILL
+1500
BET NOW
+27.5
-110
BET NOW
u54
-110
BET NOW

Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia (-2.5, 50.5)

Featured Game | West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Virginia Tech Hokies
Moneyline
Spread
Total
WVU
-135
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
o50.5
-110
BET NOW
VATECH
+115
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
u50.5
-110
BET NOW

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma (-22, 61.5)

Featured Game | Oklahoma Sooners vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
OKLA
-2000
BET NOW
-22.5
-110
BET NOW
o62
-110
BET NOW
NEB
+1000
BET NOW
+22.5
-110
BET NOW
u62
-110
BET NOW

New Mexico vs. Texas A&M (-27.5, 51)

Featured Game | Texas A&M Aggies vs. New Mexico Lobos
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TXAM
-10000
BET NOW
-29.5
-110
BET NOW
o50
-110
BET NOW
NMEX
+2000
BET NOW
+29.5
-110
BET NOW
u50
-110
BET NOW

Purdue vs. Notre Dame (-7, 59)

Featured Game | Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Purdue Boilermakers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ND
-280
BET NOW
-7
-110
BET NOW
o58
-110
BET NOW
PURDUE
+230
BET NOW
+7
-110
BET NOW
u58
-110
BET NOW

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson (-28.5, 51)

Featured Game | Clemson Tigers vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CLEM
-10000
BET NOW
-28
-110
BET NOW
o52
-110
BET NOW
GATECH
+2000
BET NOW
+28
-110
BET NOW
u52
-110
BET NOW

Alabama vs. Florida (+14.5, 57)

Featured Game | Florida Gators vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
Moneyline
Spread
Total
FLA
+475
BET NOW
+14.5
-110
BET NOW
o59.5
-110
BET NOW
BAMA
-700
BET NOW
-14.5
-110
BET NOW
u59.5
-110
BET NOW

Tulsa vs. Ohio State (-25, 60.5)

Featured Game | Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Moneyline
Spread
Total
OHIOST
-4500
BET NOW
-24.5
-110
BET NOW
o61
-110
BET NOW
TULSA
+1500
BET NOW
+24.5
-110
BET NOW
u61
-110
BET NOW

Kent State vs. Iowa (-22.5, 54.5)

Featured Game | Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Kent State Golden Flashes
Moneyline
Spread
Total
IOWA
-2000
BET NOW
-23
-110
BET NOW
o56
-105
BET NOW
KENTST
+1000
BET NOW
+23
-110
BET NOW
u56
-115
BET NOW

Georgia State vs. Arkansas (-23, 52.5)

Featured Game | Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Georgia Southern Eagles
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ARK
-2800
BET NOW
-23.5
-110
BET NOW
o52.5
-110
BET NOW
GAS
+1200
BET NOW
+23.5
-110
BET NOW
u52.5
-110
BET NOW

South Carolina vs. Georgia (-30.5, 48.5)

Virginia vs. North Carolina (-9, 65)

Featured Game | North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Virginia Cavaliers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UNC
-320
BET NOW
-8
-110
BET NOW
o66.5
-110
BET NOW
UVA
+250
BET NOW
+8
-110
BET NOW
u66.5
-110
BET NOW

Auburn vs. Penn State (-6.5, 53)

Featured Game | Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Auburn Tigers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
PSU
-200
BET NOW
-5
-105
BET NOW
o53
-110
BET NOW
AUBURN
+170
BET NOW
+5
-115
BET NOW
u53
-110
BET NOW

Tulane vs. Ole Miss (-14, 73)

Featured Game | Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MISS
-650
BET NOW
-14
-115
BET NOW
o76.5
-110
BET NOW
TULANE
+450
BET NOW
+14
-105
BET NOW
u76.5
-110
BET NOW

Arizona State vs. BYU (+2.5, 50.5)

Featured Game | BYU Cougars vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BYU
+150
BET NOW
+3.5
-110
BET NOW
o51
-110
BET NOW
ARIZST
-175
BET NOW
-3.5
-110
BET NOW
u51
-110
BET NOW

Iowa State vs. UNLV (+30, 52)

Featured Game | UNLV Rebels vs. Iowa State Cyclones
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UNLV
+3000
BET NOW
+31.5
-110
BET NOW
o52
-110
BET NOW
IOWAST
-25000
BET NOW
-31.5
-110
BET NOW
u52
-110
BET NOW

Fresno State vs. UCLA (-10)

Featured Game | UCLA Bruins vs. Fresno State Bulldogs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UCLA
-440
BET NOW
-11
-110
BET NOW
o63
-110
BET NOW
FRESNO
+340
BET NOW
+11
-110
BET NOW
u63
-110
BET NOW