The Week 3 college football schedule is loaded with traditional and nontraditional matchups, making for an intriguing list of Week 3 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Top-ranked Alabama is a 14.5-point favorite at No. 11 Florida in the SEC on CBS game, and No. 10 Penn State is a six-point favorite at home against No. 22 Auburn in two of the ranked vs. ranked Week 3 college football spreads.

Elsewhere in Week 3 college football lines, No. 3 Oklahoma is a 22-point favorite against Nebraska, No. 24 Miami is a 6.5-point favorite against Michigan State and No.8 Cincinnati is a 3.5-point favorite over Indiana. Before making any Week 3 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past five-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also enters Week 3 of the 2021 season on a 67-50 run on all top-rated college football picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 3 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 3 college football predictions

One of the top college football picks the model is recommending for Week 3: No. 12 Notre Dame covers a seven-point spread at home vs. Purdue at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Irish have had two weeks to work out the kinks and integrate some new players, but they've looked shaky. Notre Dame went to overtime with a Florida State team that went on to lose to an FCS squad in Week 1 and needed a late comeback to defeat Toledo in Week 2.

But Purdue also enters the Week 3 schedule with question marks. Quarterback Jack Plummer has looked good so far, but has yet to face a defense that's even average. And leading rusher Zander Horvath is out with a leg injury. Notre Dame covers in almost 60 percent of simulations, per SportsLine's model, which also has the under 58.5 hitting in 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the college football predictions from the model: No. 8 Cincinnati (-3.5) covers at Indiana in a noon ET kickoff on Saturday. The Bearcats are aiming for the College Football Playoffs this season. But if they're going to be serious contenders, they'll need to make statements in the next two weeks with Indiana and Notre Dame on the schedule.

Indiana was overwhelmed by Iowa in its opener, and now the Hoosiers take on another talented and physical team in the Bearcats. SportsLine's model sees this as a low-scoring game that stays in the 40s. That helps the under (51) hit with plenty of room to spare, while the Bearcats pick up the double-digit victory and cover almost 60 percent of the time.

How to make Week 3 college football picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 3 college football schedule, and it's calling for a Top 25 favorite to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which Top 25 favorite goes down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned $3,500 in profit over the past five-plus seasons, and find out.

Week 3 College football odds (via Caesars)

Here are the college football lines for some of Week 3's most notable matchups:

Thursday, Sept. 16

Ohio vs. Louisiana (-20, 54.5)

Friday, Sept. 17

Louisville vs. UCF (-7.5, 69.5)

Illinois vs. Maryland (-7.5, 59)

Saturday, Sept. 18

Coastal Carolina vs. Buffalo (+10.5, 58)

Cincinnati vs. Indiana (+3, 51)

Michigan State vs. Miami (FL) (-6.5, 54.5)

Northern Illinois vs. Michigan (-27, 54.5)

Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia (-2.5, 50.5)

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma (-22, 61.5)

New Mexico vs. Texas A&M (-27.5, 51)

Purdue vs. Notre Dame (-7, 59)

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson (-28.5, 51)

Alabama vs. Florida (+14.5, 57)

Tulsa vs. Ohio State (-25, 60.5)

Kent State vs. Iowa (-22.5, 54.5)

Georgia State vs. Arkansas (-23, 52.5)

South Carolina vs. Georgia (-30.5, 48.5)

Virginia vs. North Carolina (-9, 65)

Auburn vs. Penn State (-6.5, 53)

Tulane vs. Ole Miss (-14, 73)

Arizona State vs. BYU (+2.5, 50.5)

Iowa State vs. UNLV (+30, 52)

Fresno State vs. UCLA (-10)