The Lone Star State will take center stage for many with Week 11 college football picks as the two ranked matchups on the slate involving Texas teams. There's Texas Tech vs. BYU in the Big 12, which has the ninth-ranked Red Raiders favored by 10 points over the No. 8 Cougars, per the latest college football odds. Then over in the SEC, Texas A&M vs. Missouri sees the No. 3 Aggies as 7-point favorites over 19th-ranked Mizzou. There are, however, several other intriguing matchups to place Week 11 college football bets on.

No. 4 Alabama vs. LSU (+10) is a classic rivalry as the Tigers play their first game in the post-Brian Kelly era. Auburn also moved on from its coach, Hugh Freeze, and it is a 6.5-point underdog to No. 15 Vanderbilt. Not to be overlooked, Notre Dame vs. Navy (+26.5) will see the teams play for the 98th time, and that game has one of the largest Week 11 college football spreads. Before locking in any Week 11 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest Week 11 college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it entered Week 10 on a profitable 47-33 combined run on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds and Week 11 college football betting lines on the spread, money line, and over/under.

Top college football predictions for Week 11

One of the college football picks the model is high on during Week 11: the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (-29.5, 47.5) cover versus Purdue in a 1 p.m. ET Saturday kickoff. OSU's 12-game win streak is the longest in the nation, and the defense has been utterly dominant in 2025. The Buckeyes' 6.9 points allowed are the fewest by any Big Ten team through the first eight games of a season in the last 40 years. Meanwhile, Purdue ranks 109th (out of 136 FBS teams) in scoring, as the Boilermakers have lost seven straight games. With Ryan Day boasting a 53-1 record versus unranked opponents -- including a +32.6 margin of victory -- the model has Ohio State covering well over 50% of the time.

Another prediction: Clemson (-2.5, 55.5) covers versus Florida State in a 7 p.m. ET Saturday kickoff well over 50% of the time. The season hasn't gone according to plan for either team, but the Tigers are 2-2 ATS over their last four, while FSU is just 1-4 ATS over its last five. The Clemson defense has the ability to make Florida State one dimensional, as the Tigers have kept three of their last four opponents to 85 or fewer rushing yards. That could be a major issue for the Seminoles, especially considering QB Thomas Castellanos' road struggles. His team has outright lost in each of his last five away starts, and he has just a lone touchdown pass, versus two picks, on the road this year. The Under is projected to hit almost 60% of the time.

How to make college football picks for Week 11

Week 11 college football odds for notable games

(odds subject to change)

Tuesday, Nov. 4

UMass vs. Akron (-10, 49.5)

Miami-OH vs. Ohio (-2.5, 49.5

Wednesday, Nov. 5

Kent State vs. Ball State (-1.5, 46.5)

Northern Illinois vs. Toledo (-14.5, 41.5)

Thursday, Nov. 6

Georgia Southern vs. App. State (-6.5, 62.5)

UTSA vs. South Florida (-14, 68.5)

Friday, Nov. 7

Houston vs. UCF (-1.5, 47.5)

Tulane vs. Memphis (-6.5, 55.5)

Northwestern vs. USC (-14.5, 50.5)

Saturday, Nov. 8

Indiana vs. Penn State (+15.5, 49.5)

Georgia vs. Mississippi State (+8.5, 57.5)

BYU vs. Texas Tech (-10, 52.5)

Ohio State vs. Purdue (+29.5, 48.5)

Texas A&M vs. Missouri (+7, 49.5)

Florida State vs. Clemson (-2.5, 55.5)

Navy vs. Notre Dame (-26.5, 55.5)

LSU vs. Alabama (-10, 50.5)