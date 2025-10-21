If looking for ranked contests to make Week 9 college football picks on, you'll have to look at the SEC, as the conference has all three such matchups. No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 20 LSU (+2.5), No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Oklahoma (-4.5) and No. 10 Vanderbilt vs. No. 15 Missouri (+2.5) will help shape the conference's hierarchy, but there are intriguing matchups outside of the SEC. The latest Week 9 college football odds have No. 2 Indiana at -24.5 versus UCLA in the Big Ten, No. 9 Miami at -30.5 versus Stanford in the ACC and No. 11 BYU at -2.5 versus Iowa State in the Big 12.

The Group of Five shouldn't be overlooked with any college football predictions either with South Florida of the American the highest-ranked team outside the Power Four. The 18th-ranked Bulls are favored by 5.5 points over a Memphis squad coming off its first defeat, according to the latest Week 9 college football spreads. Whichever conferences you prefer to target, having qualify college football betting advice is paramount. Before locking in any Week 9 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest Week 9 college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds and Week 9 college football betting lines on the spread, money line, and over/under.

Top college football predictions for Week 9

One of the college football picks the model is high on during Week 9: Washington (-4.5, 55.5) covers versus No. 23 Illinois in a 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday kickoff. UW will host this contest, which is important to note as the Huskies have been one of the best home teams versus the spread under Jedd Fisch. Since he took over last year, Washington is 7-3 ATS at home and 6-2 versus the line as a home favorite. Illinois was embarrassed with a 53-point loss at Indiana earlier this year, and the Illini are coming off an 18-point loss -- and failing to cover -- at home versus Ohio State on Saturday. Add in that Washington has defeated Illinois in four straight meetings, and the model has the Huskies (-4.5) covering almost 60% of the time. See which other picks the model likes here.

Another prediction: Colorado (+13.5, 49.5) covers against Utah in nearly 60% of simulations Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET. The Buffs upset then-No. 22 Iowa State in Week 7 before their bye, and Colorado is 3-1 ATS following a bye under Deion Sanders. On the other hand, Utah is just 1-5 ATS with a rest disadvantage over the last four seasons, and the Utes lost their AP ranking with a defeat to BYU on Saturday. Utah's once vaunted defense has been exploited in recent weeks as it's allowed an average of 204 rushing yards, and forced zero turnovers, over the last three weeks. With the running ability of Colorado QB Kaidon Salter, who's averaging over 50 yards on the ground with three scores over his last four games, the Buffs have enough offense to stay within the line. The model also predicts the Under hits well over 60% of the time. See the rest of the model's picks here.

How to make college football picks for Week 9

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every FBS matchup in Week 9, and it's calling for multiple upsets, including four underdogs winning straight up.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which four underdogs outright win? Check out the latest college football odds below.

Week 9 college football odds for notable games

See full Week 9 college football picks, odds, predictions here

(odds subject to change)

Tuesday, Oct. 21

Kennesaw State vs. FIU (+3, 49.5)

Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech (-3.5, 49.5)

Wednesday, Oct. 22

Middle Tennessee vs. Delaware (-8.5, 54.5)

Missouri State vs. New Mexico State (+1.5, 51.5)

Thursday, Oct. 23

South Alabama vs. Georgia State (+6.5, 55.5)

Friday, Oct. 24

North Texas vs. Charlotte (+26.5, 61.5)

Cal vs. Virginia Tech (-4.5, 50.5)

Saturday, Oct. 25

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma (-4.5, 54.5)

South Florida vs. Memphis (+5.5, 63.5)

Illinois vs. Washington (-4.5, 55.5)

Alabama vs. South Carolina (+12.5, 47.5)

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt (-2.5, 51.5)

Stanford vs. Miami (-30.5, 45.5)

Texas A&M vs. LSU (+2.5, 47.5)

Michigan vs. Michigan State (+14, 47.5)

Colorado vs. Utah (-13.5, 49.5)