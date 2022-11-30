The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will try to secure the top seed in the College Football Playoff when they face the No. 14 LSU Tigers in the SEC title game on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS during the Championship Week college football schedule. Georgia wrapped up its perfect regular season with a 37-14 win over Georgia Tech last week and held the top spot in the College Football Playoff Rankings. LSU was unable to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive, falling to Texas A&M in a crushing loss. Georgia is a 17.5-point favorite in the latest Championship Week college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

Some of the other Championship Week college football lines include No. 3 TCU (-2.5) vs. No. 10 Kansas State in the Big 12 title game, along with No. 9 Clemson (-7.5) vs. No. 23 North Carolina in the ACC Championship. Which teams should you be backing with your Championship Week college football bets? Before making any Championship Week college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Championship Week college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Championship Week

One of the college picks the model is high on for Championship Week: Coastal Carolina (+8.5) easily stays within the spread against Troy in the Sun Belt Championship. Troy has had trouble blowing teams out this season, with four of its last six wins coming by one possession. The betting market has been heavily backing Coastal Carolina early this week, dropping the line from -10.5 to -8.5. SportsLine's model still loves the Chanticleers though, as they are covering the spread in almost 70% of simulations.

They won nine of their first 10 games this season before losing to James Madison and having their game against Virginia postponed. Star quarterback Grayson McCall has not played in a month due to a foot injury, but the two-time Sun Belt Player of the Year could return on Saturday. Coastal Carolina has won 12 of its last 14 games dating back to last season, making this spread look too large even after the early line movement.

Another one of the Championship Week college football picks from the model: No. 2 Michigan (-16) rolls to a blowout win against Purdue in the Big Ten title game on Saturday night. Star running back Blake Corum (knee) had just two carries last week against Ohio State, but the Wolverines still cruised to a 45-23 win over the Buckeyes as 7.5-point underdogs. Corum's status is up in the air for this game, although Michigan proved that it can move the ball just fine without him.

Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw three touchdown passes and ran for another, while backup running back Donovan Edwards had a pair of long scoring runs late in the game. The Wolverines rank third nationally in rushing yards and have held seven of their last eight opponents to 17 points or less. Purdue is likely going to have trouble scoring touchdowns on Saturday night, which will allow Michigan to cover the large spread. In fact, the Wolverines are covering well over 60% of the time in the model's latest simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Championship Week

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup during Championship Week, and it says several big underdogs will cover with room to spare. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which large underdogs will hang tough? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $2,500 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Championship Week (via Caesars)

See full Championship Week college football picks, odds, predictions here

Friday, Dec. 2

Akron vs. Buffalo (-12, 55.5)

North Texas vs. UTSA (-8, 67.5)

Utah vs. USC (-3, 67)

Saturday, Dec. 3

Toledo vs. Ohio (+1.5, 55)

Kansas State vs. TCU (-2.5, 61.5)

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy (-8.5, 48)

LSU vs. Georgia (-17.5, 50.5)

Fresno State vs. Boise State (-3.5, 53.5)

UCF vs. Tulane (-3, 56.5)

Clemson vs. North Carolina (+7.5, 63)

Purdue vs. Michigan (-16, 52)