The LSU Tigers were eliminated from the College Football Playoff discussion with their loss to Texas A&M last week, but they still have a chance to win the SEC title when they face the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon during the Championship Week college football schedule. LSU had won five straight games prior to its loss to the Aggies, taking down a pair of top-10 teams during that stretch. Georgia completed its unbeaten regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech last week. The Bulldogs are 17.5-point favorites in the latest Championship Week college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

TCU will try to punch its ticket to the College Football Playoff when it faces Kansas State in the Big 12 title game. The Horned Frogs are 2.5-point favorites in the Championship Week college football lines. Before making any Championship Week college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

One of the college picks the model is high on for Championship Week: Coastal Carolina (+11) easily covers against Troy in the Sun Belt Championship. The Chanticleers have been one of the top Group of Five teams over the last few years, but they are being disrespected by the betting market in this matchup. They won nine of their first 10 games this season before losing to James Madison last week.

Coastal Carolina has won three straight meetings between these teams and has scored at least 20 points in all but one game this season. Backup quarterback Jarrett Guest now has a pair of starts under his belt since taking over for the injured Grayson McCall, so he should be better equipped for this game. Troy would have failed to cover this large of a spread in eight of its 12 games during the regular season, which makes this line look way too steep.

Another one of the Championship Week college football picks from the model: Michigan (-16) cruises to a blowout win over Purdue in the Big Ten Championship. The Wolverines were unstoppable during the regular season, winning all 12 of their games. They put an exclamation point on the campaign with a 45-23 win over then-No. 2 Ohio State last week, as running back Donovan Edwards rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

Edwards should have no problem putting up big numbers against a Purdue defense that gave up 200 rushing yards to Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson in early November. Edwards has rushed for 687 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 7.5 yards per carry. The model expects Michigan to rack up more than 200 rushing yards on Saturday, which is one reason why the Wolverines are covering in well over 60% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for Championship Week (via Caesars)

Friday, Dec. 2

Akron vs. Buffalo (-12, 55.5)

North Texas vs. UTSA (-8, 67.5)

Utah vs. USC (-3, 67)

Saturday, Dec. 3

Toledo vs. Ohio (+1.5, 55)

Kansas State vs. TCU (-2.5, 61.5)

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy (-10, 48)

LSU vs. Georgia (-17.5, 50.5)

Fresno State vs. Boise State (-3.5, 53.5)

UCF vs. Tulane (-3, 56.5)

Clemson vs. North Carolina (+7.5, 63)

Purdue vs. Michigan (-16, 52)