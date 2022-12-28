No. 1 Georgia has not been as dominant as it was during its title run last season, but the Bulldogs have still gone 13-0 and are in line to win their second straight College Football Playoff title. They are facing No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night during the 2022-23 college football bowl schedule. Ohio State was able to sneak into the field despite getting blown out by Michigan to close the regular season. The Buckeyes are 6.5-point underdogs in the latest 2022-23 college football bowl odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

The other College Football Playoff semifinal features No. 2 Michigan (-7.5) vs. No. 3 TCU. Which teams should you be backing with your 2022-23 college football bowl bets? Before making any college football bowl picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the college football bowl picks the model is high on: No. 12 Washington (+3.5) beats Texas in the 2022 Valero Alamo Bowl on December 29 at 9 p.m. ET. Texas will be without star running back Bijan Robinson, who has been one of the top players at his position over the past few seasons and is expected to be a high draft pick. The Longhorns are going to miss his production in this matchup, especially since they are facing one of the best offenses in college football.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leads the country in passing yards (4,354) and has thrown 29 touchdowns this season. He is backed up by a strong run defense, which does not bode well for a Texas offense that could be shorthanded. Penix Jr. is projected to throw for nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns in SportsLine's latest simulations, which is a major reason why the Huskies are covering the spread well over 60% of the time.

Another one of the bowl season college football picks from the model: No. 8 USC covers as a 2-point favorite in the Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 14 Tulane on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Trojans put together a phenomenal campaign under first-year head coach Lincoln Riley, ranking fifth nationally in passing offense (325.7) and third in scoring offense (41.4). Quarterback Caleb Williams threw for more than 4,000 yards and is tied for first nationally with 37 touchdown passes, winning the Heisman Trophy following his fantastic season.

USC also had three players score at least five rushing touchdowns, including Williams' team-leading 10. The Trojans are not going to have wide receiver Jordan Addison available, but junior wideout Tahj Washington had 45 receptions for 676 yards and six touchdowns. Tulane only faced one Power Five team this season, so this will be a major step up in competition for the Green Wave. SportsLine's model projects Williams to throw for more than 300 yards and two touchdowns, which is one reason why the Trojans are covering the spread well over 50% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for bowl season (via Caesars)

Wednesday, Dec. 28

2022 Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF (+3, 62.5)

2022 Liberty Bowl: Kansas vs. Arkansas (-3, 69)

2022 Holiday Bowl: North Carolina vs. No. 15 Oregon (-14.5, 74)

2022 Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss (-3.5, 70)

Thursday, Dec. 29

2022 Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota (-7.5, 42)

2022 Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State (-7.5, 65)

2022 Alamo Bowl: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas (-4, 68)

Friday, Dec. 30

2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl: No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland (-1, 48)

2022 Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 UCLA (-6, 58)

2022 Gator Bowl: No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame (-3.5, 52)

2022 Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Ohio (-1, 43)

2022 Orange Bowl: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson (-7, 64)

Saturday, Dec. 31

2022 Sugar Bowl: No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Alabama (-4, 54.5)

2022 Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky (-2.5, 31.5)

2022 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 TCU vs. No. 2 Michigan (-7.5, 59)

2022 Peach Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia (-6.5, 61.5)

Monday, Jan. 2

2023 ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois vs. No. 22 Mississippi State (-1, 46.5)

2023 Cotton Bowl: No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC (-2, 62.5)

2023 Citrus Bowl: Purdue vs. No. 17 LSU (-8, 58)

2023 Rose Bowl: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah (-2.5, 52)