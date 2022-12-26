Some of the best matchups of the 2022-23 college football bowl season will take place at the end of month, including a pair of College Football Playoff semifinal games on New Year's Eve. No. 2 Michigan is a 7.5-point favorite against No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, while No. 1 Georgia is a 6.5-point favorite against No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. There are a pair of other intriguing games on the 2022-23 college football bowl schedule that day as well, including a Sugar Bowl tilt between No. 5 Alabama and No. 9 Kansas State. The Crimson Tide are 6.5-point favorites in the latest 2022-23 college football bowl odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

Alabama closed the regular season on a three-game winning streak, including a blowout win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. Should you be backing the Crimson Tide with your college football bowl bets? Before making any college football bowl picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the college football bowl picks the model is high on: No. 12 Washington (+3.5) beats Texas in the 2022 Valero Alamo Bowl on December 29 at 9 p.m. ET. Texas will be without star running back Bijan Robinson, who has been one of the top players at his position over the past few seasons and is expected to be a high draft pick. The Longhorns are going to miss his production in this matchup, especially since they are facing one of the best offenses in college football.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leads the country in passing yards (4,354) and has thrown 29 touchdowns this season. He is backed up by a strong run defense, which does not bode well for a Texas offense that could be shorthanded. Penix Jr. is projected to throw for nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns in SportsLine's latest simulations, which is a major reason why the Huskies are covering the spread well over 60% of the time.

Another one of the bowl season college football picks from the model: No. 8 USC covers as a 2-point favorite in the 2022 Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 14 Tulane on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Trojans feature one of the nation's most elite offenses. In fact, USC is averaging 499.8 yards per game on offense this season, which ranks fifth in college football.

USC's aerial attack has been stellar, averaging 325.7 passing yards per game. The Trojans are also extremely efficient on 3rd down, converting 51.6% of their 3rd down attempts, which could be troublesome for a Tulane team that ranks 57th in time of possession. SportsLine's model is projecting USC scores 34 points against the Green Wave, helping the Trojans cover the spread well over 50% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for bowl season

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which underdogs will win outright?

College football odds for bowl season (via Caesars)

Monday, Dec. 26

2022 Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green (-3.5, 48.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 27

2022 Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern (-4.5, 67)

2022 First Responder Bowl: Utah State vs. Memphis (-7, 60.5)

2022 Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina (-7, 64)

2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin (-3.5, 43)

Wednesday, Dec. 28

2022 Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF (+3, 62.5)

2022 Liberty Bowl: Kansas vs. Arkansas (-3, 69)

2022 Holiday Bowl: North Carolina vs. No. 15 Oregon (-14.5, 74)

2022 Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss (-3.5, 70)

Thursday, Dec. 29

2022 Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota (-7.5, 42)

2022 Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State (-7.5, 65)

2022 Alamo Bowl: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas (-4, 68)

Friday, Dec. 30

2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl: No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland (-1, 48)

2022 Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 UCLA (-6, 58)

2022 Gator Bowl: No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame (-3.5, 52)

2022 Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Ohio (-1, 43)

2022 Orange Bowl: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson (-7, 64)

Saturday, Dec. 31

2022 Sugar Bowl: No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Alabama (-4, 54.5)

2022 Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky (-2.5, 31.5)

2022 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 TCU vs. No. 2 Michigan (-7.5, 59)

2022 Peach Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia (-6.5, 61.5)

Monday, Jan. 2

2023 ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois vs. No. 22 Mississippi State (-1, 46.5)

2023 Cotton Bowl: No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC (-2, 62.5)

2023 Citrus Bowl: Purdue vs. No. 17 LSU (-8, 58)

2023 Rose Bowl: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah (-2.5, 52)