The North Carolina Tar Heels will try to bounce back from a disappointing end to the season when they face the No. 15 Oregon Ducks in the 2022 Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28. UNC is riding a three-game losing streak following a blowout loss to then-No. 9 Clemson in the ACC title game, while Oregon lost two of its final three games down the stretch. The Ducks are 10.5-point favorites in the latest college football bowl odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Should you be backing them with your 2022-23 college football bowl bets?

The college football bowl schedule also features a pair of College Football Playoff games on Dec. 31. No. 2 Michigan (-7.5) will face No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, and No. 1 Georgia (-6.5) will take on No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. Before making any college football bowl picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

One of the college football bowl picks the model is high on: No. 12 Washington (+6) covers against No. 20 Texas in the 2022 Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. Washington lost consecutive games to UCLA and Arizona State in the middle of the season, but the Huskies responded with a six-game winning streak to close the regular season. They beat No. 6 Oregon on the road as 12-point underdogs in November before beating Colorado and Washington State by double digits to close the campaign.

Junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has completed 66% of his passes for 4,354 yards and 29 touchdowns, leading one of the top offenses in the country. Senior running back Wayne Taulapapa has provided balance by rushing for 779 yards and 10 scores, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. They should have plenty of success against a Texas defense that allowed at least 20 points on eight occasions this year, which is one reason why the model has them covering nearly 70% of the time.

Another one of the bowl season college football picks from the model: No. 10 USC (-2) rolls to a win against No. 16 Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 1. The Trojans will have a full month to recover from their loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game. They have only lost two games all season, with both of those setbacks coming against Utah.

Star quarterback Caleb Williams is the prohibitive favorite to win the Heisman Trophy after throwing for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns this season. Tulane lost to Southern Miss and UCF this season, so it is going to have trouble keeping pace with USC. The Trojans are covering the spread almost 60% of the time in the latest simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for bowl season (via Caesars)

Friday, Dec. 16

2022 Bahamas Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. UAB (-10, 44)

2022 Cure Bowl: UTSA vs. Troy (-1, 54.5)

Saturday, Dec. 17

2022 Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville (-2, 44.5)

2022 Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. No. 14 Oregon State (-10, 52)

2022 LA Bowl: Washington State vs. Fresno State (-1.5, 54.5)

2022 LendingTree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Miss (-6.5, 46.5)

2022 New Mexico Bowl: BYU vs. SMU (-1.5, 71)

2022 Frisco Bowl: North Texas vs. Boise State (-10, 56.5)

Monday, Dec. 19

2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl: UConn vs. Marshall (-10, 40.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 20

2022 Idaho Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State (-3.5, 54.5)

2022 Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo (-4, 53.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 21

2022 New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama (-7.5, 55)

Thursday, Dec. 22

2022 Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. Baylor (-6.5, 49.5)

Friday, Dec. 23

2022 Independence Bowl: Louisiana vs. Houston (-6.5, 60.5)

2022 Gasparilla Bowl: Missouri vs. Wake Forest (-2.5, 63)

Saturday, Dec. 24

2022 Hawaii Bowl: MTSU vs. San Diego State (-7, 49)

Monday, Dec. 26

2022 Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green (-2, 47.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 27

2022 Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern (-3.5, 67.5)

2022 First Responder Bowl: Utah State vs. Memphis (-7, 62.5)

2022 Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina (-9.5, 59.5)

2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin (-3, 43.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 28

2022 Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF (PK, 62)

2022 Liberty Bowl: Kansas vs. Arkansas (-4.5, 68)

2022 Holiday Bowl: North Carolina vs. No. 15 Oregon (-10.5, 72)

2022 Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss (-4, 69.5)

Thursday, Dec. 29

2022 Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota (-7.5, 42)

2022 Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State (-7.5, 65)

2022 Alamo Bowl: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas (-6, 68)

Friday, Dec. 30

2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl: No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland (-1, 48)

2022 Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 UCLA (-6, 58)

2022 Gator Bowl: No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame (-3.5, 52)

2022 Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Ohio (-1, 43)

2022 Orange Bowl: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson (-7, 64)

Saturday, Dec. 31

2022 Sugar Bowl: No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Alabama (-4, 54.5)

2022 Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky (-2.5, 31.5)

2022 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 TCU vs. No. 2 Michigan (-7.5, 59)

2022 Peach Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia (-6.5, 61.5)

Monday, Jan. 2

2023 ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois vs. No. 22 Mississippi State (-1, 46.5)

2023 Cotton Bowl: No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC (-2, 62)

2023 Citrus Bowl: Purdue vs. No. 17 LSU (-8, 58)

2023 Rose Bowl: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah (-2.5, 52)