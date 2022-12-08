The 2022-23 college football bowl schedule has been revealed and the action begins on Friday, Dec. 16 with a pair of bowl games, including a top-25 matchup in the 2022 Cure Bowl between No. 25 UTSA and No. 24 Troy. The Trojans just rolled to a 45-26 win in the Sun Belt title game over Coastal Carolina while the Roadrunners bulldozed North Texas 48-27 in the Conference USA championship. Now it's Troy that is listed as the 1-point favorites in the latest college football bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

In another top-25 college football bowl matchup, No. 12 Washington will take on No. 20 Texas in the 2022 Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 in San Antonio. The Longhorns are favored by 6 in the college football bowl lines and are one of only nine teams that will get to play their bowl game in their home state. Before making any college football bowl picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the college football bowl picks the model is high on: No. 12 Washington (+6) covers against No. 20 Texas in the 2022 Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. The Huskies have been one of the most prolific offensive teams in the country this season, led by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. He has completed 66% of his passes for 4,354 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Huskies also have a fantastic rushing attack, as running back Wayne Taulapapa has gone over 100 yards in each of his last two games. He averaged 9.7 yards per carry in both of those contests, so Texas is going to have trouble slowing down Washington's offense. The Huskies are scoring 33 points in the latest simulations, which is one reason why they are winning outright and covering the spread nearly 70% of the time.

Another one of the bowl season college football picks from the model: No. 8 USC covers as a 2-point favorite in the Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 14 Tulane on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Two losses to Utah, including one in the Pac-12 Championship Game, ultimately led to USC missing the College Football Playoff in the final week of the season but Lincoln Riley's squad will want to establish itself as a top program moving forward with a win in New Year's Six bowl.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams earned an invitation to New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony after throwing for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He's not draft eligible until 2024, so if he can heal a hamstring injury that he suffered during the loss to Utah in time for Jan. 2, Riley is hopeful that he'll play. But even if Williams can't go, USC will have a huge talent advantage over the Green Wave, who played five one-possession games on their way to an 11-2 record. That's why the model predicts that the Trojans cover in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for bowl season

College football odds for bowl season (via Caesars)

Friday, Dec. 16

2022 Bahamas Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. UAB (-10, 44)

2022 Cure Bowl: UTSA vs. Troy (-1, 54.5)

Saturday, Dec. 17

2022 Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville (-2, 44.5)

2022 Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. No. 14 Oregon State (-10, 52)

2022 LA Bowl: Washington State vs. Fresno State (-1.5, 54.5)

2022 LendingTree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Miss (-6.5, 46.5)

2022 New Mexico Bowl: BYU vs. SMU (-1.5, 71)

2022 Frisco Bowl: North Texas vs. Boise State (-10, 56.5)

Monday, Dec. 19

2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl: UConn vs. Marshall (-10, 40.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 20

2022 Idaho Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State (-3.5, 54.5)

2022 Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo (-4, 53.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 21

2022 New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama (-7.5, 55)

Thursday, Dec. 22

2022 Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. Baylor (-6.5, 49.5)

Friday, Dec. 23

2022 Independence Bowl: Louisiana vs. Houston (-6.5, 60.5)

2022 Gasparilla Bowl: Missouri vs. Wake Forest (-2.5, 63)

Saturday, Dec. 24

2022 Hawaii Bowl: MTSU vs. San Diego State (-7, 49)

Monday, Dec. 26

2022 Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green (-2, 47.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 27

2022 Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern (-3.5, 67.5)

2022 First Responder Bowl: Utah State vs. Memphis (-7, 62.5)

2022 Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina (-9.5, 59.5)

2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin (-3, 43.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 28

2022 Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF (PK, 62)

2022 Liberty Bowl: Kansas vs. Arkansas (-4.5, 68)

2022 Holiday Bowl: North Carolina vs. No. 15 Oregon (-10.5, 72)

2022 Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss (-4, 69.5)

Thursday, Dec. 29

2022 Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota (-7.5, 42)

2022 Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State (-7.5, 65)

2022 Alamo Bowl: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas (-6, 68)

Friday, Dec. 30

2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl: No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland (-1, 48)

2022 Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 UCLA (-6, 58)

2022 Gator Bowl: No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame (-3.5, 52)

2022 Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Ohio (-1, 43)

2022 Orange Bowl: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson (-7, 64)

Saturday, Dec. 31

2022 Sugar Bowl: No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Alabama (-4, 54.5)

2022 Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky (-2.5, 31.5)

2022 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 TCU vs. No. 2 Michigan (-7.5, 59)

2022 Peach Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia (-6.5, 61.5)

Monday, Jan. 2

2023 ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois vs. No. 22 Mississippi State (-1, 46.5)

2023 Cotton Bowl: No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC (-2, 62)

2023 Citrus Bowl: Purdue vs. No. 17 LSU (-8, 58)

2023 Rose Bowl: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah (-2.5, 52)