The 2022-23 college football bowl schedule features plenty of high-profile games, including a Sugar Bowl showdown between No. 5 Alabama and No. 9 Kansas State. Alabama was bounced from the playoff picture when it lost at LSU in early November, but the Crimson Tide responded with a three-game winning streak to close the regular season. Kansas State lost three games in the regular season, but it won the Big 12 title game against then-No. 3 TCU earlier this month. Alabama opened as a 5-point favorite at Caesars Sportsbook, with the early betting action pushing the line down to -3.5 in the latest college football bowl odds.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the college football bowl picks the model is high on: No. 12 Washington (+6) covers against No. 21 Texas in the 2022 Alamo Bowl on December 29 at 9 p.m. ET. The old adage about betting the team that wants to be there more comes into play for Texas, who has played in the Alamo Bowl twice in the last three years. Had Kansas tripped up Kansas State in the regular season finale, Texas would have had a spot in the Big 12 title game, but things didn't work out that way.

Additionally, Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson was left off the card of Heisman Trophy finalists, and could opt out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft. Too much wind has been taken out of Texas' sails to close out the season with a big win in an old hat-type of game on December 29. Meanwhile, Washington closed out the season with six-straight wins to get to 10-2 in Kalen DeBoer's first season at the helm, and the model picks the Huskies to cover in nearly 70% of all simulations.

Another one of the bowl season college football picks from the model: No. 8 USC covers as a 1.5-point favorite in the 2022 Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 14 Tulane on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. USC raced out to a 17-3 lead early in the Pac-12 title game before eventually faltering down the stretch, but the Trojans still have a chance to play in a bowl game under head coach Lincoln Riley. Their offense is led by the Heisman Trophy favorite Caleb Williams, who has thrown for 4,075 yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Williams has added 372 rushing yards and 10 more scores on the ground, captaining one of the best offenses in the country. Tulane failed to crack the 30-point mark on six occasions this season, so it will have trouble keeping pace with Williams and co. SportsLine's model has the Green Wave barely reaching 30 points in the Cotton Bowl, as USC is covering the spread almost 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for bowl season (via Caesars)

Friday, Dec. 16

2022 Bahamas Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. UAB (-10, 44)

2022 Cure Bowl: UTSA vs. Troy (-1, 54.5)

Saturday, Dec. 17

2022 Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville (-2, 44.5)

2022 Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. No. 14 Oregon State (-10, 52)

2022 LA Bowl: Washington State vs. Fresno State (-1.5, 54.5)

2022 LendingTree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Miss (-6.5, 46.5)

2022 New Mexico Bowl: BYU vs. SMU (-1.5, 71)

2022 Frisco Bowl: North Texas vs. Boise State (-10, 56.5)

Monday, Dec. 19

2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl: UConn vs. Marshall (-10, 40.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 20

2022 Idaho Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State (-3.5, 54.5)

2022 Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo (-4, 53.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 21

2022 New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama (-7.5, 55)

Thursday, Dec. 22

2022 Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. Baylor (-6.5, 49.5)

Friday, Dec. 23

2022 Independence Bowl: Louisiana vs. Houston (-6.5, 60.5)

2022 Gasparilla Bowl: Missouri vs. Wake Forest (-2.5, 63)

Saturday, Dec. 24

2022 Hawaii Bowl: MTSU vs. San Diego State (-7, 49)

Monday, Dec. 26

2022 Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green (-2, 47.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 27

2022 Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern (-3.5, 67.5)

2022 First Responder Bowl: Utah State vs. Memphis (-7, 62.5)

2022 Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina (-9.5, 59.5)

2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin (-3, 43.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 28

2022 Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF (PK, 62)

2022 Liberty Bowl: Kansas vs. Arkansas (-4.5, 68)

2022 Holiday Bowl: North Carolina vs. No. 15 Oregon (-10.5, 72)

2022 Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss (-4, 69.5)

Thursday, Dec. 29

2022 Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota (-7.5, 42)

2022 Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State (-7.5, 65)

2022 Alamo Bowl: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas (-6, 68)

Friday, Dec. 30

2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl: No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland (-1, 48)

2022 Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 UCLA (-6, 58)

2022 Gator Bowl: No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame (-3.5, 52)

2022 Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Ohio (-1, 43)

2022 Orange Bowl: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson (-7, 64)

Saturday, Dec. 31

2022 Sugar Bowl: No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Alabama (-4, 54.5)

2022 Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky (-2.5, 31.5)

2022 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 TCU vs. No. 2 Michigan (-7.5, 59)

2022 Peach Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia (-6.5, 61.5)

Monday, Jan. 2

2023 ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois vs. No. 22 Mississippi State (-1, 46.5)

2023 Cotton Bowl: No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC (-2, 62)

2023 Citrus Bowl: Purdue vs. No. 17 LSU (-8, 58)

2023 Rose Bowl: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah (-2.5, 52)