The 2022-23 college football bowl season is in full swing but most of the most exciting matchups left on the CFB schedule are yet to be played. College football bettors are faced with what are expected to be some pretty tight matchups. No. 23 NC State will have the home-state advantage at the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte against Maryland on Dec. 30. However, with Devin Leary leaving the program and backup quarterback MJ Morris (lower body) battling injury, that games is listed as a pick'em in the latest college football bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Meanwhile, the college football bowl spreads still list No. 21 Notre Dame as a 2-point favorite over No. 19 South Carolina at the 2022 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl despite Michael Mayer and Isaiah Foskey both opting out in favor of the draft. So should you be including Notre Dame in your college football bowl bets despite the fact that the Fighting Irish have lost their best player on both sides of the ball? Before making any college football bowl picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the college football bowl picks the model is high on: No. 12 Washington (+4) beats Texas in the 2022 Valero Alamo Bowl on December 29 at 9 p.m. ET. The Longhorns will be playing roughly 90 minutes from their own campus and will have a huge home-crowd advantage in San Antonio, but it certainly looks like Washington will have the more complete squad come late December.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson has opted out as a potential first-round pick and running back Roschon Johnson and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown also aren't expected to play. Meanwhile, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has already declared his intentions to return to the Huskies in 2023 and is going to play in the bowl game after throwing for 4,354 yards and 29 touchdowns with seven interceptions. The model predicts another 300-yard day for Penix as Washington covers in nearly 70% of simulations.

Another one of the bowl season college football picks from the model: No. 8 USC covers as a 2-point favorite in the Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 14 Tulane on Jan. 2, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Heisman winner Caleb Williams is battling a hamstring injury but he told the media he's confident he'll be on the field. And with Williams still a year away from draft eligibility, bettors don't have to worry about him opting out at any point.

Tulane had a signature win over Kansas State back in Week 3. But the Green Wave also lost to Southern Miss and UCF, and the AAC squad hasn't seen anything quite like this USC offense. SportsLine's model projects that the Trojans will easily clear 30 points in this one. Williams throws for 314 yards in the simulations, helping USC cover well over 50% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for bowl season

College football odds for bowl season (via Caesars)

Saturday, Dec. 24

2022 Hawaii Bowl: MTSU vs. San Diego State (-7, 49)

Monday, Dec. 26

2022 Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green (-3.5, 48.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 27

2022 Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern (-3.5, 67.5)

2022 First Responder Bowl: Utah State vs. Memphis (-7, 62.5)

2022 Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina (-9.5, 59.5)

2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin (-3, 43.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 28

2022 Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF (PK, 62)

2022 Liberty Bowl: Kansas vs. Arkansas (-4.5, 68)

2022 Holiday Bowl: North Carolina vs. No. 15 Oregon (-10.5, 72)

2022 Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss (-4, 69.5)

Thursday, Dec. 29

2022 Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota (-7.5, 42)

2022 Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State (-7.5, 65)

2022 Alamo Bowl: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas (-4, 68)

Friday, Dec. 30

2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl: No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland (-1, 48)

2022 Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 UCLA (-6, 58)

2022 Gator Bowl: No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame (-3.5, 52)

2022 Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Ohio (-1, 43)

2022 Orange Bowl: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson (-7, 64)

Saturday, Dec. 31

2022 Sugar Bowl: No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Alabama (-4, 54.5)

2022 Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky (-2.5, 31.5)

2022 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 TCU vs. No. 2 Michigan (-7.5, 59)

2022 Peach Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia (-6.5, 61.5)

Monday, Jan. 2

2023 ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois vs. No. 22 Mississippi State (-1, 46.5)

2023 Cotton Bowl: No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC (-2, 62.5)

2023 Citrus Bowl: Purdue vs. No. 17 LSU (-8, 58)

2023 Rose Bowl: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah (-2.5, 52)