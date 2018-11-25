College football odds, lines, schedule for Championship Week: Alabama double-digit favorites over Georgia

Championship Week is upon us, which means no more cupcakes, no more FCS opponents and games that are designed to be between championship-worthy teams across the country. This week could serve up some potential play-in games, while others are looking to secure their first conference title in a long time.

Early lines are out. So let's take a look at how the oddsmakers see Week 14 playing out.

Lines you need to know

No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 1 Alabama (-11) (Watch on CBS or stream on fuboTV -- try for free): The rematch of last year's College Football Playoff National Championship isn't expected to be as close as its predecessor. But Georgia has been coming on strong lately, and would love nothing more than to avenge that loss, win its second straight SEC title and earn a second straight berth in the CFP. If that isn't enough motivation, the disrespectful line should do the trick.

No. 9 Texas vs. No. 5 Oklahoma (-7.5): The Longhorns topped the Sooners in the Red River Rivalry earlier in the year, but are big underdogs in the rematch with the Big 12 title on the line. The Sooners might need a few style points to impress the CFP Selection Committee, especially if those "points" come in the form of preventing the Longhorns from scoring points on the field.

No. 21 Northwestern vs. No. 6 Ohio State (-14) (Watch on fuboTV -- try for free): After annihilating Michigan, oddsmakers are impressed enough to install the Buckeyes as two-touchdown favorites over the Wildcats. Pat Fitzgerald's crew plays some sound defense, but will have to produce their best effort to have a chance in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Pittsburgh vs. No. 2 Clemson (-24): Will the Panthers shock the world? Oddsmakers don't believe so, and have installed the Tigers as big favorites in the ACC Championship Game. Will true freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence polish off the perfect season, with the ACC title and lead his team to the College Football Playoff? This is the last step in that process.

Other games of note

No. 17 Utah vs. No. 10 Washington (-3.5) (Watch on fuboTV -- try for free): The Huskies claimed the Pac-12 North crown by shocking rival Washington State in the Apple Cup on Friday night, and now get to face the hard-nosed Utes in what should be one of the more entertaining games of Championship Weekend. This won't be "typical Pac-12 football." These two teams throw haymakers on a consistent basis.

Memphis vs. No. 7 UCF (-7): Even without star quarterback McKenzie Milton, oddsmakers have enough faith in the Knights to give them a seven-point edge in a rematch of a wild 31-30 win earlier in the year. How comfortable will backup Darriel Mack Jr. be under center? That'll likely be what determines the champion of the AAC.

Best of the rest

No. 25 Fresno State vs. No. 19 Boise State (-2.5): The Broncos topped Utah State to earn a berth in the Mountain West Championship Game and a rematch against the Bulldogs. Boise State won 24-17 on the blue turf the first time out, and this one could be for a berth in a New Year's Six bowl if UCF stumbles.

UAB vs. Middle Tennessee State (-2) (Watch on CBS or stream on fuboTV -- try for free): Will Blazers coach Bill Clark top off one of the more remarkable stories of the 2018 season with a win in the Conference USA Championship Game, or will the Blue Raiders spoil the party? It'll be defense vs. offense in what should be one of the more entertaining conference championship games of the weekend after these two teams played in the final week of the regular season.

Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo (-3): The Buffaloes boast one of the top offenses in the MAC, while the Huskies have been living and dying with defense throughout the year. Who's ready for some Friday night #MACtion?

Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State (-17.5): The Mountaineers danced around the top 25 for a while this season, and oddsmakers evidently think they will put forth their best effort in a home game in the inaugural Sun Belt Championship Game.