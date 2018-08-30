College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 1: Notre Dame a narrow favorite against Michigan

After weeks of movement from the early open and plenty of speculation, the betting lines for Week 1 have settled as we set our sights on the weekend ahead. Because, guess what, folks?! The season has finally arrived!

Some of the biggest games of the week are expected to be the neutral-site kickoff games. Will Grier and West Virginia are more than a touchdown favorite going up against Tennessee in Charlotte as the Vols debut Jeremy Pruitt as their new coach. Alabama is a big favorite against Louisville for their ACC-SEC clash in Orlando, and Auburn is a narrow favorite going up against Washington in a top-10 battle in Atlanta.

The biggest on-campus battle is without a doubt Notre Dame and Michigan. The Irish start the week as narrow favorites in a game that has seen plenty of line movement with Shea Patterson being named the Wolverines starter and then top wide receiver Tarik Black suffering a foot injury. Officially, coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed Black's injury on Monday saying that he will be out for "some weeks." News reports pushed action in favor of Notre Dame heading into this monumental clash between two of the sport's most recognizable programs.

College football top 25 betting lines

All times Eastern

Thursday, Aug. 30

7 p.m. -- No. 21 UCF at UConn (+23.5)



Friday, Aug. 31

7 p.m. -- Utah State at No. 11 Michigan State (-23.5)



9 p.m. -- Western Kentucky at No. 4 Wisconsin (-35.5)



9 p.m. -- San Diego State at No. 13 Stanford (-15)



Saturday, Sept. 1

Noon -- Oregon State at No. 5 Ohio State (-37)



Noon -- FAU at No. 7 Oklahoma (-21.5)

Noon -- No. 23 Texas at Maryland (+13.5)

3:30 p.m. -- No. 6 Washington vs. No. 9 Auburn (-2.5) -- in Atlanta



3:30 p.m. -- Appalachian State at No. 10 Penn State (-23.5)



3:30 p.m. -- Tennessee vs. No. 17 West Virginia (-9.5) -- in Charlotte



4 p.m. -- UNLV at No. 15 USC (-26)



6 p.m. -- No. 22 Boise State at Troy (+10.5)



7:30 p.m. -- No. 14 Michigan at No. 12 Notre Dame (-1)

8 p.m. -- Louisville at No. 1 Alabama (-24) -- in Orlando



8 p.m. -- Bowling Green at No. 24 Oregon (-33)



Sunday, Sept. 2

7:30 p.m. -- No. 8 Miami at LSU (+3)



Monday, Sept. 3

8 p.m. -- No. 20 Virginia Tech at No. 19 Florida State (-7)



Best of the rest

Thursday -- 8 p.m. -- Northwestern at Purdue (-2.5)



Friday -- 7 p.m. -- Army at Duke (-14)



Saturday -- Noon -- Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech (-2.5) -- in Houston



Saturday -- 3:30 p.m. -- Washington State at Wyoming (-3)



Saturday -- 10:45 p.m. -- BYU at Arizona (-11.5)



Saturday -- 11 p.m. -- Navy at Hawaii (-14.5)



