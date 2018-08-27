College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 1: Notre Dame a narrow favorite vs. Michigan
Check out all the of the college football lines and odds for top 25 teams playing in Week 1
The first full week of the college football season has finally arrived. After weeks of movement from the early open and plenty of speculation, the betting lines for Week 1 have settled as we set our sights on the weekend ahead.
Some of the biggest games of the week are expected to be the neutral-site kickoff games. Will Grier and West Virginia are more than a touchdown favorite going up against Tennessee in Charlotte as the Vols debut Jeremy Pruitt as their new coach. Alabama is a big favorite against Louisville for their ACC-SEC clash in Orlando, and Auburn is a narrow favorite going up against Washington in a top-10 battle in Atlanta.
The biggest on-campus battle is without a doubt Notre Dame and Michigan. The Irish start the week as narrow favorites in a game that has seen plenty of line movement with Shea Patterson being named the Wolverines starter and then top wide receiver Tarik Black suffering a foot injury. Officially, coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed Black's injury on Monday saying that he will be out for "some weeks." News reports pushed action in favor of Notre Dame heading into this monumental clash between two of the sport's most recognizable programs.
College football top 25 betting lines
All times Eastern
Thursday, Aug. 30
- 7 p.m. -- No. 21 UCF at UConn (+23.5)
Friday, Aug. 31
- 7 p.m. -- Utah State at No. 11 Michigan State (-23.5)
- 9 p.m. -- Western Kentucky at No. 4 Wisconsin (-35.5)
- 9 p.m. -- San Diego State at No. 13 Stanford (-15)
Saturday, Sept. 1
- Noon -- Oregon State at No. 5 Ohio State (-37)
- Noon -- FAU at No. 7 Oklahoma (-21.5)
- Noon -- No. 23 Texas at Maryland (+13.5)
- 3:30 p.m. -- No. 6 Washington vs. No. 9 Auburn (-2.5) -- in Atlanta
- 3:30 p.m. -- Appalachian State at No. 10 Penn State (-23.5)
- 3:30 p.m. -- Tennessee vs. No. 17 West Virginia (-9.5) -- in Charlotte
- 4 p.m. -- UNLV at No. 15 USC (-26)
- 6 p.m. -- No. 22 Boise State at Troy (+10.5)
- 7:30 p.m. -- No. 14 Michigan at No. 12 Notre Dame (-1)
- 8 p.m. -- Louisville at No. 1 Alabama (-24) -- in Orlando
- 8 p.m. -- Bowling Green at No. 24 Oregon (-33)
Sunday, Sept. 2
- 7:30 p.m. -- No. 8 Miami at LSU (+3)
Monday, Sept. 3
- 8 p.m. -- No. 20 Virginia Tech at No. 19 Florida State (-7)
Best of the rest
- Thursday -- 8 p.m. -- Northwestern at Purdue (-2.5)
- Friday -- 7 p.m. -- Army at Duke (-14)
- Saturday -- Noon -- Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech (-2.5) -- in Houston
- Saturday -- 3:30 p.m. -- Washington State at Wyoming (-3)
- Saturday -- 10:45 p.m. -- BYU at Arizona (-11.5)
- Saturday -- 11 p.m. -- Navy at Hawaii (-14.5)
So which teams should you back on the first full weekend of the college football season? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected final score for every single FBS matchup, all from the model that nailed its final seven picks of the 2017-18 season and has returned over $4,000 in profit to $100 bettors over the last three seasons.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Florida names Franks starting QB
Franks started eight games for the Gators last year
-
Michigan starting WR out with injury
Black missed 10 games in the 2017 season with a foot injury as well
-
Florida State names Francois starting QB
Francois missed nearly all of the 2017 campaign with a knee injury suffered in Week 1
-
18 for 2018: Kicking off the new season
Dennis Dodd breaks down 18 things you need to know before the 2018 season begins
-
Clemson names Bryant starting QB
Bryant started 14 games for the Tigers last season
-
Wilson the next big thing at Ohio State
Garrett Wilson has all the physical and mental tools any coaching staff could ask for in an...