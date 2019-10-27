College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 10: Georgia opens as big favorite over Florida
The battle between the two SEC East rivals headlines Week 10 in college football
Week 9 just wrapped up in the college football world, but Halloween weekend should provide fans with plenty to wager on. The battle between No. 6 Florida and No. 8 Georgia in Jacksonville headlines a full weekend that starts with undefeated Baylor and Appalachian State both playing home games on Thursday night and rolls all the way through Saturday night.
Lines are out for Week 10. Let's take a look at how oddsmakers see it playing out (via Circa Sports).
Lines you need to know
No. 6 Florida vs. No. 8 Georgia (-6.5): The battle between one-loss SEC East rivals will determine the favorite in the division heading into the final month of the season. Both teams are off a bye and in must-win mode in order to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. It's surprising to see the Bulldogs as nearly a touchdown favorite despite losing to an average South Carolina team earlier this month.
No. 7 Oregon at USC (+7): The Ducks will likely have to win out in order to have a shot at the CFP, while the Trojans have to get a win in order to keep pace in the Pac-12 South. They already sprung an upset on Utah earlier this year, and a similar performance would send shockwaves throughout the conference.
No. 9 Utah at Washington (+3): The Huskies are home underdogs to a Utes team that has been on fire since suffering their lone defeat. Can quarterback Tyler Huntley out-duel Washington gunslinger Jacob Eason in a game that features two solid defenses? It should be a fun one in the Pacific Northwest.
No. 15 SMU at No. 24 Memphis (-3): The Tigers escaped the clutches of Tulsa on Saturday night and will play host to an unblemished Mustangs' team in the midst of its best season since receiving the "death penalty" in the late 1980s. A Memphis win would make the AAC West a blurry mess, while an SMU win would go a long way toward securing the first division title in program history. 4
More games of note
Ole Miss at No. 11 Auburn (-16): The Tigers will return home after coming up short against LSU in Death Valley. Two conference losses essentially eliminates them from CFP consideration, but a New Year's Six bowl is still well within their reach. Oddsmakers feel like they're capable of bouncing back in a big way to set up the stretch run.
West Virginia at No. 12 Baylor (-18): The Bears keep rolling along and sit all alone atop the Big 12 standings. Coach Matt Rhule has done a tremendous job turning the program around from the destruction Art Briles left behind, and oddsmakers clearly have taken note considering they are nearly three-score favorites over the Mountaineers.
No. 14 Michigan at Maryland (+16.5): The Wolverines got back on track with a thorough deconstruction of Notre Dame at home but will hit the road to take on a Terrapins squad that has fallen on hard times. Division title aspirations are probably gone for Jim Harbaugh's crew, but the newfound offensive confidence clears a path for a return trip to the New Year's Six.
Virginia Tech at No. 16 Notre Dame (-16.5): Quarterback Ian Book and the Fighting Irish couldn't do anything last weekend against Michigan, but that clearly hasn't affected how oddsmakers look at them. Or ... and this is just me spitballing here ... there's absolutely no confidence in the Hokies doing anything at this point.
No. 18 Cincinnati at East Carolina (+20.5): The Bearcats have been in the thick of the Group of Five automatic qualifier spot all season, and keeping that momentum going into the final month of the season is paramount. A division title is within their reach, but we've seen double-digit favorites lose in each of the last three weeks.
Georgia Southern at No. 20 Appalachian State (-17.5): The Mountaineers keep cruising along with an unblemished record, and could become the first Sun Belt team to make a New Year's Six bowl if the cards fall in their direction. Oddsmakers don't seem to think there will be much of an issue keeping that momentum going this weekend.
No. 21 Boise State at San Jose State (+18): The Broncos had a week of to lick their wounds after dropping a shocker to BYU last week and have to avoid a similar fate against a Spartans squad that has had a few positive moments this season.
No. 22 Kansas State at Kansas (+5): The Wildcats just shocked undefeated Oklahoma, while the Jayhawks pulled out a miracle win vs. Texas Tech. The oddsmakers seem to think that this rivalry will come down to the wire. Kansas is only a single-digit underdog against a ranked team. What a time to be alive.
Miami at Florida State (-6.5): This rivalry used to mean something, but now it's simply a battle between two struggling former powers that can't seem to get right. Oddsmakers evidently think that the Seminoles are more likely to do that, which should tell you all that you need to know about the Hurricanes.
Best of the rest
- NC State at No. 23 Wake Forest (-7)
- Houston at UCF (-23.5)
- TCU at Oklahoma State (-5.5)
- Vanderbilt at South Carolina (-16)
- Mississippi State at Arkansas (+7)
- Colorado at UCLA (-4.5)
