Week 10 of the college football season is in the books, and what a weekend it was. Notre Dame topped Clemson in a double-overtime thriller, marking Clemson's first regular-season loss since it fell at Syracuse in 2017. And Florida throttled Georgia down in Jacksonville, Florida, and took control of the SEC East race.

Now it's time to turn our attention to Week 11.

This weekend doesn't carry the same intrigue as last week's matchups considering there aren't any ranked vs. ranked games. But 14 ranked teams will be on the road on Saturday. What do we know about those "down weeks" in college football? That's when things get weird.

Oddsmakers have released the early lines for next week's games. Let's take a look and find out where money can be made. All lines are courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook.

No. 2 Notre Dame (-13) at Boston College: Is this the perfect trap game for a Fighting Irish squad coming off of Saturday night's thrilling double overtime win over Clemson? Oddsmakers seem to think that the Fighting Irish will take care of business against the tough Eagles. However ... the last time Notre Dame knocked off the No. 1 team in the country at home (Florida State in 1993), it lost its next game. Who did they lose to? Boston College, of course.

No. 1 Alabama (-22.5) at LSU: Remember when this was the game of the year in the SEC every single season? That seems like it was at least a decade ago. LSU's secondary has been a disaster and Alabama's passing attack has been lethal under quarterback Mac Jones. Obviously, oddsmakers concur.

No. 11 Oregon (-7.5) at Washington State: The Cougars actually looked like a normal football team in the win over Oregon State in Pac-12 after dark" when they actually employed a running back as a runner. If Deon McIntosh is going to dance near the 150 mark again, he's going to have to do it against one of the toughest teams in the country. This could be a tough test for a Ducks squad with eyes on the CFP.

No. 3 Ohio State (-24.5) at Maryland: Could this be a dangerous spot for the Buckeyes? Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has looked awesome for two weeks in a row has the potential to keep pace with Justin Fields and the Buckeyes if this thing turns into a shootout.

No. 9 Miami (FL) at Virginia Tech (-2): The Hurricanes, led by star quarterback D'Eriq King, won a shootout over NC State on Friday. The Hokies, on the other hand, fell at home to Liberty. Yet, the Hokies are slight favorites over the No. 9 team in the country. As they say .... "somebody knows something."

Best of the rest

Arkansas at No. 6 Florida (-17)

East Carolina at No. 7 Cincinnati (-26)

No. 10 Indiana (-9) at Michigan State

Middle Tennessee at No. 16 Marshall (-24)

No. 19 SMU at Tulsa (-1.5)

No. 20 USC (-13) at Arizona

No. 23 Northwestern at Purdue (PK)

No. 24 Auburn (-13.5) at Mississippi State

South Alabama at No. 25 Louisiana (-13.5)