We are two weeks from the end of the regular season, and there is so much left to figure out in the world of college football. Open spots in the Big Ten and Pac-12 Championship Games are available, as is one spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. Beginning this week, conference races will become even clearer.

The Pac-12 takes center stage with a pair of critical games. No. 7 USC will travel across town to take on No. 16 UCLA with College Football Playoff hopes still on the line. Then, No. 10 Utah will travel to Eugene to take on No. 12 Oregon after the Ducks saw their 23-game home winning streak stopped by No. 15 Washington last week.

Lines for Week 12 are out, so let's take a look at how the oddsmakers see results playing out. Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

No. 1 Georgia (-23) at Kentucky: The Bulldogs clinched the SEC East with its win over Mississippi State and will finish their conference slate against a Kentucky team that just lost to Vanderbilt. Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett IV has been lurking around the periphery of the Heisman Trophy race, and this is a perfect chance for the veteran to leave a good impression as the season winds down.

No. 2 Ohio State (-27) at Maryland: Oddsmakers don't seem to think that the Terrapins have much of a chance in this one as four-touchdown underdogs against the mighty Buckeyes. Ohio State has some injury concerns, especially at running back, to consider when you're analyzing which side to invest.

Illinois at No. 3 Michigan (-17): The Wolverines have quietly gone about their business, stifling opponents with their stellar defense and pounding the line of scrimmage with a fantastic rushing attack. The Fighting Illini fell out of the top 25 after a loss to Purdue, but oddsmakers don't think that there's much of a chance for them to bounce back in Week 12.

No. 4 TCU (-2) at Baylor: The Horned Frogs have now won with their offense and defense. They have won when they've controlled the game from the beginning, and they've won with massive second-half comebacks. They're one of the most entertaining teams in the country, but they have a tricky test in Waco against a Bears squad that hasn't seemed to mesh in the way that many expected.

No. 5 Tennessee (-21.5) at South Carolina: The Volunteers got back on track with a 66-point performance against Missouri and are in a perfect spot to rack up some more style points in one of the most underrated environments in college football. Quarterback Hendon Hooker hopes to impress Heisman Trophy voters enough to make it to New York City as a finalist for college football's most prestigious individual award.

No. 7 USC (-2.5) at No. 16 UCLA: The Trojans are the Pac-12's last hope to make the CFP, and a win over another ranked opponent will work wonders in boosting their strength of schedule. Quarterback Caleb Williams has been a monster this season, but USC will be without injured star running back Travis Dye. Could this be a case of the Pac-12 beating itself up? The Bruins will do their best to make it happen.

No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon (-3): The Utes and Ducks each have one conference loss and neither can afford another if they want a realistic shot at making the Pac-12 Championship Game. The offenses for both squads get all of the publicity, but keep an eye on the line of scrimmage. The winner of that battle will likely take home the win in Eugene.

Best of the rest