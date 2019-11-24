College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 14: Alabama opens as slight Iron Bowl favorite over Auburn

Rivarly weekend is upon us, and lines for the upcoming weekend are out. Needless to say, there are some wildly intriguing lines that could shape the stretch run in the race for the College Football Playoff. All eyes will be on the Plains, where No. 5 Alabama is a slight favorite over No. 16 Auburn in the Iron Bowl. No. 2 Ohio State is a heavy favorite to polish off its unblemished regular season and top rival Michigan for the 15th time in 16 years.

What do the oddsmakers think of rivalry weekend? Let's check out the early lines courtesy of Circa Sports.

Lines you need to know

No. 5 Alabama at No. 16 Auburn (+3.5): Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones had a stellar debut as the full-time starting quarterback against Western Carolina, but oddsmakers clearly think that he'll have his hands full against the rival Tigers. This game will be the only real showcase for the Tide to prove what they are in the post-Tua era.

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 10 Michigan (+9.5): The Buckeyes have owned this series for almost two decades, but nothing would please Jim Harbaugh more than to have his Wolverines stun the Buckeyes and drastically alter the landscape of the College Football Playoff race.

No. 13 Wisconsin at No. 9 Minnesota (+3.5): The Big Ten West will be settled in St. Paul, and oddsmakers still aren't respecting the work of the Golden Gophers and coach P.J. Fleck. This will be a tremendous battle between an efficient Gophers offense versus a Badgers defense that makes everything difficult.

No. 7 Oklahoma at No. 21 Oklahoma State (+14): Bedlam should be wild this season, as the Sooners desperately need some style points -- especially against a ranked team -- to beef up their resume for the CFP Selection Committee. A strong showing, especially defensively, would make a big-time statement.

More games of note

Texas A&M at No. 1 LSU (-15): Quarterback Joe Burrow can finish off his regular season Heisman Trophy campaign as his Tigers look to get revenge on Texas A&M after the seven-overtime thriller to finish off last season. It'd be helpful for LSU to post another solid defensive effort prior to the SEC Championship Game.

No. 3 Clemson at South Carolina (+26): The Tigers have been cruising for the last two months, and it appears that it will be more of the same in Williams-Brice Stadium against the intra-state rival Gamecocks. Coach Dabo Swinney's crew is essentially playing for CFP seeding at this point.

No. 4 Georgia at Georgia Tech (+29): The Bulldogs offense has been vanilla all season, but a big win over rival Georgia Tech could build some momentum heading into the SEC Championship Game showdown with No. 1 LSU. Oddsmakers clearly think that they'll produce plenty of offense on "The Flats."

Colorado at No. 6 Utah (-28): The Utes have been one of the most complete teams in college football, and can clinch the Pac-12 South title with a win over the Buffaloes. A one-loss Utah team that wins the conference would likely be attractive to the selection committee, but a few style points wouldn't hurt.

Florida State at No. 8 Florida (-18): The Seminoles can play spoiler against a Gators squad that is in line to make a New Year's Six bowl for the second time in as many years under coach Dan Mullen. It's been a tumultuous year in Tallahassee, and finishing it off on a high note would generate some momentum as the Seminoles usher in a new coaching regime.

Best of the rest