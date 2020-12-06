Mid-December is arriving with this unprecedented college football season still sorting itself out. The teams are already set for the conference title games in three of the Power Five conferences (ACC, Big 12 and SEC), but there are plenty of questions still to be answered in the final week of college football's regular season. For one, the College Football Playoff picture is far from certain, as four of the top six teams jockeying for positioning in the playoff will be in action during Week 15 of the pandemic-altered season.

Aside from the playoff picture, the participants in the Big Ten and Pac-12 title games must still be determined, and the top candidates to make both games are scheduled to be in action as those leagues attempt to get critical matchups played. We will also get a preview of next week's AAC title game when No. 7 Cincinnati takes on No. 24 Tulsa before they meet again for the conference crown.

It's never too early to take a look at the lines for the weekend ahead, so here are the opening odds for Week 15 via William Hill Sportsbook.

Michigan at No. 4 Ohio State (-29.5): This massive point spread is believed to be the largest in the rivalry in at least four decades, and the Buckeyes need another impressive showing to bolster their case for the CFP. Ohio State throttled Michigan State 52-12 on Saturday despite missing 23 players. It will be looking for a similar performance against archival Michigan, assuming the Wolverines are even able to play amid their current COVID-19 issues.

LSU at No. 6 Florida (-24): These two have alternated victories the last four times they have met, with LSU winning 42-28 last season. Florida should have no problem keeping the trend going as the Gators pit their prolific offense against an LSU defense that just surrendered 650 yards to Alabama in a 55-17 loss. The big question may be how early the Gators will let off the gas as they look toward an SEC Championship Game appearance that will likely decide if they make the CFP.

No. 7 Cincinnati (-12.5) at No. 24 Tulsa: For the second season in a row, Cincinnati will close the regular season against the team it is going to play in the AAC title game the following week. Last year, the Bearcats lost consecutive games to Memphis in the same situation. This year, Tulsa is the foe after the Hurricane improved to 6-1 and clinched a spot in the league title game with a 19-6 win over Navy last week.

Best of the rest



No. 17 North Carolina at No. 10 Miami (-4.5)

No. 11 Oklahoma (-11) at West Virginia

Purdue at No. 12 Indiana (-11)

San Diego State at No. 13 BYU (-14.5)

Illinois at No. 14 Northwestern (-13.5)

No. 15 Oklahoma State (-5) at Baylor

No. 16 Wisconsin at No. 19 Iowa (-2.5)

No. 18 Coastal Carolina (-14) at Troy

Utah at Colorado (-1)

Navy at Army (-5.5)