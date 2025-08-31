Though Week 2 of the college football season features its share of tune-up games for big-name brands, there is still plenty of meat on the bone as the new campaign continues revving up. The slate is highlighted by a handful of nonconference battles that will carry long-term implications.

Headlining the action is a ranked matchup between No. 14 Michigan and No. 18 Oklahoma as the two marquee brands meet for the first time since 1976 and for the first time in the regular season. The winner's College Football Playoff chances will receive a significant jolt while the loser will be left with little margin for error.

No. 7 Oregon also has a nonconference opportunity as the Ducks welcome Oklahoma State to Autzen Stadium for an afternoon showdown on CBS. Oregon is light on returning production but deep with talent and coming off a dominant Week 1 win over high-caliber FCS foe Montana State.

While there isn't much conference action yet across the Power Four ranks, an SEC game between No. 21 Ole Miss and Kentucky will provide an informative look at both. The Rebels are out to prove they remain a CFP contender, while Kentucky seeks to make a statement following a rare down season under coach Mark Stoops.

Here is an early look at the odds for those games and many of the other Week 2 contests involving ranked teams.

Odds via Sportsline consensus

The big games

No. 22 Iowa State (-2.5) at Iowa: It's rarely pretty but it's always dramatic when these bitter rivals square off in early September. Ideations of a revitalized Iowa passing attack hit the skids when the Hawkeyes produced just 48 passing yards in their 34-7 Week 1 victory over Albany. But Iowa will try and impose its will defensively and on the ground against a 2-0 Iowa State team. The Cyclones have won two of the past three in the series but haven't beaten Iowa at home since 2011.

No. 21 Ole Miss (-10.5) at Kentucky: Ole Miss is hunting for revenge after a stunning home loss to Kentucky proved fatal in its quest to make last season's College Football Playoff. Kentucky was uninspiring in its 24-16 Week 1 win over Toledo, but Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons will be making his first road start. This game will teach us whether Ole Miss should be taken seriously as a CFP contender.

No. 7 Oregon (-27.5) vs. Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State will be without redshirt freshman quarterback Hauss Hejny after he suffered a broken bone in his left foot during the Cowboys' Week 1 win over Tennessee-Martin. To make matters worse, linebacker Wendell Gregory was arrested Saturday after posting three sacks against the Skyhawks. Neither development bodes well for the Cowboys entering their first-ever regular season game against a high-powered Oregon team.

No. 11 Arizona State (-9.5) at Mississippi State: Arizona State squeaked out a 30-23 home win over Mississippi State in Week 2 last season on its way to a special season. Now comes the return trip, as the Sun Devils head east to play a Bulldogs squad seeking its first significant victory of second-year coach Jeff Lebby's tenure. The SEC could use a surprise win over a Big 12 contender from one of its lower-tier squads.

No. 18 Oklahoma (-4.5) vs. No. 14 Michigan: Neither team looked fantastic in Week 1 victories against overmatched opposition, but this is easily the headline matchup of Week 2. The Wolverines bring highly touted freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood into a hostile environment. The Sooners counter with Washington State transfer John Mateer, who threw for 392 yards in his Sooners debut. But that was against Illinois State. The Wolverines' defense will have more bite.

Best of the rest