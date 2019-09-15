College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 4: Georgia opens as big favorite over Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Georgia headlines a loaded Week 4 in college football
Week 3 in college football just wrapped up, but it's never too early to look forward to Week 4. When you do, you'll notice a top 10 out-of-conference matchup between two tradition-rich College Football Playoff contenders, key conference matchups and games that can set the tone for the rest of the 2019 season.
Let's take a look at the opening lines and where money can be made in Week 4 action. All lines are courtesy of Circa Sports:
Lines you need to know
No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 3 Georgia (-14): The Bulldogs stunned the Fighting Irish in Week 2 of the 2017 season, a victory that helped launch their run to the national title game. The Bulldogs defense has been lights out this season, and the Fighting Irish are coming off a big win over New Mexico in their home opener. Two touchdowns is a big number between two playoff-caliber programs.
No. 11 Michigan at No. 13 Wisconsin (-3): Both teams have had two weeks to prepare for this showdown that features the stellar Michigan defense and star Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor. If Vegas gives three points to the home team, this one has instant classic written all over it.
No. 8 Auburn at No. 17 Texas A&M (-3): Both teams cruised in Week 3, and now Auburn freshman quarterback Bo Nix will start his first true road game against an Aggies squad that will be desperate to make a strong showing after getting throttled by Clemson in Week 2. On the flip side, the Auburn defense will look to rattle Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond in the same way that Clemson did. Could this be a battle of defenses?
No. 10 Utah at USC (+3): The Trojans suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday afternoon at BYU, but can make a big Pac-12 statement at home against a Utes team that was picked to win the conference before the season. Conversely, the Utes have a big Friday night stage to prove that the hype was warranted.
More games of note
Tennessee at No. 9 Florida (-12.5): The Gators lost quarterback Feleipe Franks for the season in the win over Kentucky, but Kyle Trask came off the bench to lead a furious fourth quarter comeback. Next up for Trask is a rivalry game against a Volunteers team that actually won a football game on Saturday. It counted, even though it was Chattanooga.
No. 15 UCF at Pitt (+11): The Knights thoroughly dismantled an overmatched Stanford squad at the Bounce House on Saturday, and looks to do the same against the Panthers on the road. Would two straight Power Five wins leave enough of an impression on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee when it meets in a few weeks? It might depend on how the Knights look on the road on Saturday.
No. 22 Washington at BYU (+6.5): The Cougars followed up a road win at Tennessee with a dramatic home win over USC. There's a case to be made that they should be ranked ahead of the Huskies, who fell to California two weeks ago and ran away from Hawaii on Saturday.
No. 16 Oregon at Stanford (+10): Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert has been money since the season-opening loss to Auburn, and they need him to keep it going if they want to keep their faint College Football Playoff hopes alive. Stanford hasn't looked competitive in back-to-back losses, and isn't nearly as much of an underdog as anticipated. Don't be surprised to see this one move quickly during the week.
Oklahoma State at No. 12 Texas (-6.5): Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger has tossed 11 touchdowns, is without an interception through three games and will square off against a Cowboys offense led by freshman Spencer Sanders -- who has thrown seven touchdowns and only one pick. Could this be an old-fashioned shootout? It wouldn't surprise me one bit.
Best of the rest
- Charlotte at No. 1 Clemson (-42)
- Southern Miss at No. 2 Alabama (-39)
- No. 4 LSU at Vanderbilt (+19.5)
- Miami (OH) at No. 6 Ohio State (-37)
- UCLA at No. 19 Washington State (-18)
- Air Force at No. 20 Boise State (-9.5)
- Old Dominion at No. 21 Virginia (-30.5)
- No. 23 Cal at Ole Miss (PK)
- Colorado at No. 24 Arizona State (-8)
- SMU at No. 25 TCU (-10)
- Michigan State at Northwestern (+7)
- Louisville at Florida State (-8)
- Kentucky at Mississippi State (-8.5)
- South Carolina at Missouri (-9.5)
