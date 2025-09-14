The Big Ten is stepping into the national spotlight in Week 4, as conference play ramps up with a handful of major matchups. Among the most notable is an afternoon clash on CBS between No. 21 Michigan and Nebraska that will set the trajectory for both entering the heart of league action.

If the Wolverines go on the road with head coach Sherrone Moore suspended and take down a quality conference opponent, it will constitute a big boost for a program that is relying on freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. On the flip side, a win over a ranked team with Michigan's history would be a breakthrough for the Cornhuskers in Year 2 under Matt Rhule.

Week 4 also brings a ranked matchup between No. 9 Illinois and No. 19 Indiana. Both teams harbor College Football Playoff aspirations as they enter a border showdown that will legitimize the winner as a national contender. A handful of big games are also on tap from the SEC and Big 12, not to mention a consequential nonconference clash between Florida and Miami.

Here is an early look at the odds for those games and many of the other Week 4 contests involving ranked teams as the season continues ramping up.

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

The big games

No. 16 Utah (-3.5) vs. No. 17 Texas Tech: Texas Tech and Utah are squaring off for the first time since 1973 in a game that will help set the tone in the Big 12 title race. The Red Raiders and their No. 2-ranked transfer class were one of the offseason's top stories. They'll be putting that talent to the test against a Utah team that has been revitalized offensively by transfer quarterback Devon Dampier.

No. 11 Oklahoma (-4.5) vs. No. 22 Auburn: The Jackson Arnold revenge game will also be a legitimacy authenticator. Both Auburn and Oklahoma passed their big nonconference tests. Now comes the start of an SEC grind that will test the transfer quarterbacks starring for both squads. Arnold is enjoying the benefits of a fresh start with the Tigers after the former five-star prospect spent his first two seasons at Oklahoma. The Sooners have their own star transfer at QB in John Mateer.

No. 21 Michigan (-2.5) at Nebraska: Nebraska is searching for its first win over a ranked team since 2016 as it hosts Michigan in the Big Ten opener for both. It will be a battle of highly touted young quarterbacks. The Cornhuskers are hoping a sophomore leap for former five-star Dylan Raiola can restore their national relevance. The Wolverines are all-in on freshman Bryce Underwood, who is learning on the fly after being ranked the No. 1 overall player in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports.

No. 19 Indiana (-4.5) vs. No. 9 Illinois: These Big Ten brands are better known for basketball, but both are enjoying an era of gridiron greatness, which makes their league opener must-see TV. The Illini have been better-tested as they own a road win at Duke. But the Hoosiers have shown no signs of regression from last year's College Football Playoff breakthrough during a 3-0 start. The winner will be able to seriously entertain 2025 CFP hopes.

No. 4 Miami (-8.5) vs. Florida: A series of captivating non conference clashes involving teams from the Sunshine state continues in Week 4 as Florida seeks revenge for last year's 41-17 season-opening loss to the Hurricanes. The Gators are in desperation mode following consecutive losses to South Florida and LSU. Miami is riding high amid a 3-0 start that includes wins over Notre Dame and USF.

Best of the rest

