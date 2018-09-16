College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 4: Stanford opens as road favorite vs. Oregon

Highlights from an eventful Week 3 in college football are still fresh on our minds, but it's never too early to take a peek at what Week 4 has in store. Let's take a look at some of the early lines for the coming week.

Lines you need to know

No. 7 Stanford at No. 20 Oregon (+1): The critical Pac-12 North battle between the Cardinal and the Ducks is expected to be a tight affair. Stanford running back Bryce Love may be back after sitting out the UC-Davis game, and Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert could prove how good he really is against a stout defense.

No. 22 Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama (-26): The Tua Tagovailoa show returns home to Bryant-Denny Stadium to take on the Aggies, who undoubtedly will want to take the next step and notch a big upset in Jimbo Fisher's first season at the helm. The Crimson Tide offense looks unbeatable at the moment, so Aggies sophomore quarterback will have to have his best day.

No. 17 TCU at Texas (+2.5): The Horned Frogs gave Ohio State a fight on Saturday, and head to Austin to take on a Longhorns team that throttled USC last week. If Texas wants to really make a statement and prove to the Big 12 that it's at least a threat, a win over one of the best in the conference would go a long way.

No. 18 Wisconsin at Iowa (+3): With College Football Playoff hopes likely dashed, it will be interesting to see how the Badgers respond in a critical division game against a stout Hawkeyes defense. If the hangover is real, this could be the game that decides the Big Ten West championship at the end of the season.

More games of note

No. 3 Clemson at Georgia Tech (+16): The Yellow Jackets have lost two straight and don't look like they'll be competitive in the ACC this year. But not long ago, this was one of those weird rivalries when you had to expect the unexpected. It will be fun to watch the vaunted Clemson defense take on the triple option.

Tulane at No. 4 Ohio State (-34): Normally, this game wouldn't even be worth writing a small blurb about. But in his first game back on the sideline, will Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer want to make some kind of statement by putting on an offensive show in front of the home crowd? He could. So bet at your own peril.

No. 8 Notre Dame at Wake Forest (+7): Fresh off a nail-biter against Vanderbilt, the Fighting Irish will hit the road to Winston-Salem to take on Wake Forest. Which Brandon Wimbush will show up at quarterback? If it's the one who played vs. Ball State and Vanderbilt, the Demon Deacons might have a chance.

Arizona State at No. 10 Washington (-18.5): The Huskies navigated through a tricky game with Utah last week, and now face a Sun Devil team that was stunned at San Diego State last weekend. Watching this Huskies defense square off against Sun Devils quarterback Manny Wilkins and wide receiver N'Keal Harry will be worth the price of admission.

No. 14 Mississippi State at Kentucky (+10.5): The Wildcats will look to make another statement, two weeks after breaking a 31-year curse against Florida. But the Bulldogs have shown through three games that the defensive front is top-notch, the running game led by Kylin HIll and Aeris Williams is stellar and quarterback Nick Fitzgerald is back to his old form. But can they cover a double-digit spread on the road?

No. 23 Boston College at Purdue (+7.5): Purdue lost a heart-breaker to Missouri last weekend to fall to 0-3, and now gets an Eagles crew that showed last week that it's a complete team that can win through the air and on the ground. For those who haven't watched the dudes at B.C., it's a fun crew.

No. 24 Michigan State at Indiana (+4.5): After falling at Arizona State two weeks ago, the Spartans hit the reset button during the bye week last week. Can the offense -- which was non-existent in the desert against the Sun Devils -- re-emerge against the Hoosiers? Oddsmakers don't seem to think so.

Best of the rest

Army at No. 5 Oklahoma (-31.5)

Louisiana Tech at No. 6 LSU (-21.5)

Arkansas at No. 9 Auburn (-27.5)

No. 10 Penn State at Illinois (+27.5)

Kansas State at No. 12 West Virginia (-14.5)

No. 13 Virginia Tech at Old Dominion (+28.5)

Texas Tech at No. 15 Oklahoma State (-12)

Florida Atlantic at No. 16 UCF (-13)

Nebraska at No. 19 Michigan (OFF)

Florida International at No. 21 Miami (-28)