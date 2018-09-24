College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 5: Ohio State-Penn State, Stanford-Notre Dame are close
it's never too early to look ahead to next Saturday and some of the top spreads out there
With one month of the 2018 college football season in the books, we have begun to see our fair share of upsets take place. Are more on tap in Week 5? The first thing we need to do in order to answer that question is take a look at the opening lines released out of Las Vegas now that a new week has begun.
There are some major games on the Week 5 slate, including one showdown that could go a long way to determining the top team in the Big Ten and another that will serve to answer whether the two teams going head-to-head are for-real title contenders this season. Those games lead off the "lines you need to know" below.
Lines you need to know
Ohio State at Penn State (+3.5): These might be the two best teams in the Big Ten East this season, and the Nittany Lions find themselves as home dogs against the Buckeyes, who will have coach Urban Meyer for just the second time in the young season.
Stanford at Notre Dame (-3.5): Stanford pulled a rabbit out of its hat against Oregon on Saturday night, and it now heads to Notre Dame for a prime-time affair that will be one of the two biggest games of the week. The Irish are undefeated, and this could be their last chance to add a big win to the resume.
Florida at Mississippi State (-9): The Dan Mullen Bowl will take place in Starkville, Mississippi, this weekend with the Old Mullens favored over the New Mullens by nine points. Both teams have one loss on the season to Kentucky.
Other games of note
UL-Lafayette at Alabama (-49): No, that spread isn't an error. The Tide are favored by 49 points against the Ragin' Cajuns. If there's any team that could cover a seven-touchdown spread, it's them.
Syracuse at Clemson (-21): The Orange beat the Tigers last season, and Syracuse has started 2018 hot as well. Clearly, the bookmakers don't like their odds of doing it again.
Baylor at Oklahoma (-27): The close call against Army isn't doing anything to make the oddsmakers less confident in the Sooners.
Florida State at Louisville (+5): Florida State has suddenly gone from a team on the edge of a cliff to a road favorite this week. That's how bad Louisville has been this season.
South Carolina at Kentucky (+1.5): Kentucky is 4-0, ranked No. 17 in the AP Top 25 and somehow an underdog at home to South Carolina. These Cats get no respect!
Best of the rest
Arkansas at Texas A&M (-21)
West Virginia at Texas Tech (+7)
Pitt at UCF (-16)
Purdue at Nebraska (+3.5)
Southern Miss at Auburn (-29)
Iowa State at TCU (-12.5)
Virginia Tech at Duke (-3.5)
BYU at Washington (-17)
Ole Miss at LSU (-14)
USC at Arizona (+5.5)
Oregon at Cal (+2.5)
-
