College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 6: Auburn opens up as road favorite over Florida

The calendar will turn to October this week, which means conference races will begin heating up as temperatures drop. Week 6 in college football brings us key conference battles and three Top 25 matchups, including one in the SEC and two in the Big Ten. Where should you invest your money?

Let's take a closer look at the Week 6 matchups of importance with the latest lines from Vegas Insider and Circa Sports.

Lines you need to know

No. 7 Auburn at No. 10 Florida (+2): Auburn made a statement last week in a big win over Mississippi State while Florida cruised against Towson. Even though it's been dormant, this rivalry should provide plenty of fireworks in its first edition since 2011.

No. 15 Iowa at No. 19 Michigan (-7): The Wolverines got back on the winning track last week vs. Rutgers, while the Hawkeyes had no issues with Middle Tennessee. Michigan can't drop its second Big Ten game of the season if it intends to contend for the division and conference titles.

No. 25 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State (-19.5): The Buckeyes will burst into October with a big Top 25 matchup against a ranked Big Ten foe. The Spartans defense vs. Justin Fields and the Buckeyes offense should be fun to watch -- especially with such a big line.

More games of note

No. 3 Georgia at Tennessee (+22): This game used to matter in the SEC East race, but now Vegas thinks the same way that most of us do -- this will be no contest. It will still be a hostile crowd on Rocky Top, which will give the Bulldogs offense something to work on at least.

No. 11 Texas at West Virginia (+10): The Longhorns have had two weeks to prepare for the Mountaineers, but the Red River Rivalry with Oklahoma looms next week. Could this be a trap game? The spread suggests that oddsmakers might think so.

Purdue at No. 12 Penn State (-22): The Nittany Lions' defense has been solid all year, and their offense came alive in Friday night's win over Maryland. Can a disappointing Boilermakers offense get right and keep up in a shootout?

California at No. 13 Oregon (-16.5): Cal fell to Arizona State on Friday night, and has to travel to Autzen Stadium in what feels like a must-win game if the Bears want to win the Pac-12 North. Meanwhile, the Ducks can make another statement if they light up the solid Bears defense.

No. 18 UCF at Cincinnati (+3.5): The shine has worn off the Knights after falling at Pitt two weeks ago, and now they have to face a hungry Bearcats team that wants to make a statement in the AAC. If you're into Group of Five games, this one's for you.

Best of the rest