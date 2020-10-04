Week 6 in college football is loaded with ultra-compelling matchups, including a top 10 matchup in the ACC, two massive SEC showdowns and plenty of other games that gamblers could drop a few dollars down on. The battle between No. 1 Clemson and No. 7 Miami (FL) will be the day's signature game, but don't sleep on No. 4 Florida's road trip to College Station to take on No. 21 Texas A&M and No. 3 Georgia's home game vs. No. 14 Tennessee.

Early lines for the week have been released by William Hill Sportsbook. Let's take a look at how the boys in the desert see the week playing out.

No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson (-15): The Hurricanes have been one of the biggest surprises of the young season but will face their toughest test to date in Death Valley against the Tigers. Quarterback D'Eriq King and offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee will make a big statement if they're able to hang with the top-ranked team in the sport.

No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia (-14): The win over Auburn must have made a big impression, because the Bulldogs are laying two touchdowns at home against a Volunteers team that is riding high on an eight-game winning streak. Both of these teams boast stout offensive lines, so expect an old-school slugfest.

No. 4 Florida (-5.5) at No. 21 Texas A&M: The Aggies couldn't shut down Alabama last week and now have to find a way to stop the "Super Swamp Brothers" Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts. Meanwhile, the Gators defense needs to find its stride heading into the meat of the season. There's no time like the present.

No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina (-5.5): Both of these teams have been flying under the radar, but that won't be the case for long. Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell drew all of the offseason hype, but oddsmakers clearly think that the upstart Hokies can hang.

No. 22 Texas vs. Oklahoma (-2.5): Oddsmakers haven't been completely discouraged by a Sooners team that has lost two straight games. Why? Maybe because the Longhorns are coming off of a loss to TCU and don't look any better. The Red River Showdown will essentially serve as a Big 12 Championship elimination game.

No. 2 Alabama (-24) at Ole Miss: Nick Saban vs. Lane Kiffin. The teacher vs. the student. How awesome will this be? Saban could decide to run the score up on his former offensive coordinator. However, don't be surprised if Kiffin has some tricks up his sleeve knowing what to expect from the Crimson Tide defense. This one should be a lot of fun.

Best of the rest