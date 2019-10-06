College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 7: LSU opens up as a double-digit favorite over Florida

The season is moving by quickly, and Week 7 is setting up to be one of the biggest weekends of the year. There are four games between ranked opponents on the docket. Games that could help decide conference titles and College Football Playoff berths.

There are also six ranked teams who are hitting the road as favorites, and we've seen what can happen in those situations plenty of times. So let's get to the early lines for the week.

All odds are via Circa Sports.

Lines you need to know

No. 7 Florida at No. 5 LSU (-13): The Gators are coming off a big home win over Auburn, but they don't have much time to feel good about themselves. A road trip to Tiger Stadium is next, and as you can see by the nearly two-touchdown spread, the oddsmakers aren't all that confident in Florida's ability to pick up another top 10 win.

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Texas (+10.5): Both Oklahoma and Texas looked sloppy to start their games on Saturday, and if you were aware of the schedule, it wasn't hard to figure out why. Last season Texas knocked the Sooners off in the regular season, but Oklahoma got revenge in the Big 12 Championship. Could this be the first of two meetings in 2019?

No. 1 Alabama at No. 24 Texas A&M (+18.5): I don't think the Aggies are playing a difficult enough schedule. Alabama will be the second team the Aggies have played this year with the No. 1 next to their name in the score bug. The first was Clemson, which is one of A&M's two losses. The other was Auburn. Oh, and the Aggies still get to play both Georgia and LSU this season. Can they provide Alabama with its first test of the season?

No. 10 Penn State at No. 17 Iowa (+4): Iowa did not look very good offensively against Michigan on Saturday, but its defense showed up. It will have to show up again against an explosive Penn State offense. These two teams tend to play close, exciting games, and judging by this spread, we could be in store for another one.

More games of note

Florida State at No. 2 Clemson (-27.5): This game used to be a lot more exciting. Now, with the problems the Seminoles have dealt with the last few years, Clemson is a four-touchdown favorite. Can the Seminoles shock the world? Can they cover the spread?

Michigan State at No. 8 Wisconsin (-11): Life isn't easy for Michigan State right now. They lost to Ohio State on Saturday, and are on the road for another tough game against Wisconsin this weekend. At least they get to return home for Penn State after? Seriously, this will be a tough matchup for the Spartans, but their defense will prove difficult for Wisconsin as well. This should be a classic Big Ten battle.

USC at No. 9 Notre Dame (-10.5): The Irish are coming off a glorified bye week against Bowling Green, while USC took an actual bye. It's one of the most historic rivalries in college football, and it's usually worth your time.

No. 20 Virginia at Miami (-2): This line is a bit disrespectful, no? The Cavaliers are atop the ACC Coastal at 2-0, yet they're underdogs to a Miami team that just lost at home to Virginia Tech on Saturday, and is now 0-2 in ACC play.

Best of the rest

Hawaii at No. 14 Boise State (-14)

No. 15 Utah at Oregon State (+14)

No. 16 Michigan at Illinois (+19)

Washington State at No. 18 Arizona State (-4)

Louisville at No. 19 Wake Forest (-9)

Texas Tech at No. 22 Baylor (-10.5)

No. 23 Memphis at Temple (+6)

No. 25 Cincinnati at Houston (+6.5)