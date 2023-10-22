Week 9 of the 2023 college football season should help thin out the herd in some conference title races, particularly the Pac-12, where No. 8 Oregon's game at No. 13 Utah takes the spotlight. The two teams are right in the thick of a very heated Pac-12 scramble.

Neither can afford a loss. Oregon already dropped a conference game against Washington, while Utah's only setback thus far came on the road against Oregon State. Whoever loses will have a tough time keeping up in a loaded Pac-12 conference. Playoff hopes are on the line, as well, as a two-loss team has never made it to the final field of four.

Across the country, top-ranked Georgia looks to keep rolling in its annual rivalry clash with Florida. The Gators haven't won in the series since 2020, and are 1-5 in their last six matchups, but they could take control of the SEC East with a major upset.

Betting lines for those impact games and other key matchups in Week 9 were released on Sunday, so let's take a look at how the oddsmakers see the weekend shaking out.

Odds via SportsLine consensus

No. 1 Georgia (-15.5) vs. Florida, Jacksonville: Georgia enters this game as a heavy favorite, but the Bulldogs have a lot to figure out before taking on their SEC East rival. Georgia will likely be without star tight end Brock Bowers as he recovers from ankle surgery. It will be Georgia's first contest of the year without Bowers, who is the cornerstone of its offensive game plan. The Bulldogs could have some growing pains as they figure out how to navigate the loss. As for Florida, the Gators are starting to build some steam after a couple of early season setbacks. They had a bye in Week 8, but before that they flashed an explosive offense in a 41-39 road win over South Carolina. That was huge for Billy Napier and co., as Florida was 1-7 on the road under his watch before that.

No. 8 Oregon (-4) at No. 13 Utah: Kyle Whittingham is a magician. Utah has been without quarterback Cam Rising and offensive centerpiece Brant Kuithe all year, and yet it is coming off a road win against USC that improved its record to 6-1. The Utes' only loss came on the road against an Oregon State team that landed just outside the top 10 in Sunday's AP Top 25 poll. Their defense is as good as ever and the offense is doing whatever it needs to do to scrape out wins. It helps Utah that this game is at home. The Utes haven't loss in Salt Lake City since late 2020, when fans weren't allowed in the stadium. Oregon will have its hands full in this game, a must-win if the Ducks want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

No. 20 Duke at No. 18 Louisville (-4): Once again, Riley Leonard's health takes center stage ahead of this game. The Duke quarterback returned against Florida State but exited the game in the third quarter with another ankle injury. At the time, Duke held a 20-17 lead against the fourth-ranked Seminoles. Duke losing Riley allowed Florida State to embark on a 21-0 scoring run late in the second half to cruise to key ACC win. Now the Blue Devils face another stiff road contest with the potential that they won't have their starting quarterback. Louisville had a bye in Week 8, but it's going to want to avoid another letdown after its Week 7 upset loss against Pittsburgh.

No. 3 Ohio State (-14) at Wisconsin: In one of the Big Ten's most intriguing cross-divisional games all year, the third-ranked Buckeyes travel to Madison for the first time since 2016. Ohio State and Wisconsin have met four times since, though two were in the Big Ten Championship and two were home games for the Buckeyes. Ohio State is on a nine-game winning streak against Wisconsin, dating back to 2011. Ryan Day's squad has a decent shot at extending that this year. Wisconsin is navigating life without starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who is recovering from surgery to his throwing hand. Mordecai's replacement Braedyn Locke did lead a come-from-behind win against Illinois in Week 8, throwing for 240 yards and two touchdowns.

No. 21 Tennessee (-3.5) at Kentucky: This feels like a key moment in the season for both teams, despite the fact that neither are really involved in the SEC East race anymore. For Kentucky, a loss might set off a spiral. The Wildcats got conference play started in impressive fashion with dominant wins against Vanderbilt and Florida and then proceeded to lose to Georgia and Missouri by a combined score of 89-34. Tennessee is fresh off a disappointing loss to Alabama. The Vols led 20-7 at halftime and then got outscored 27-0 over the final 30 minutes. Tennessee is not good on the road under coach Josh Heupel, and it is just 4-4 in its last eight SEC games. The Vols could really use a win here to prove some naysayers wrong.

Best of the rest

No. 4 Florida State (-20.5) at Wake Forest

No. 6 Oklahoma (-10.5) at Kansas

South Carolina at Texas A&M (-13)

Clemson (-9) at NC State

Pittsburgh at No. 14 Notre Dame (-18.5)

Colorado at No. 23 UCLA (-17)

No. 17 North Carolina (-11.5) at Georgia Tech

No. 11 Oregon State (-4) at Arizona