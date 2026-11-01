With Week 9 in the books, can we all admit that everyone was looking ahead to Week 10 just a little bit? That's because this weekend features one of the most highly-anticipated slate of games with one marquee matchup after another all day, and the oddsmakers have dropped opening lines for each game.

No. 15 LSU and No. 10 Alabama meet in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in what could be a College Football Playoff elimination game. The Crimson Tide have owned the Tigers in Death Valley recently, but Keelon Russell struggled mightily in his last game. Despite that home-field advantage, LSU is only a slight favorite as both teams look to avoid a third loss.

The primetime matchup with No. 5 Notre Dame hosting top-ranked Miami is one of the top games of the season. Both teams have shown some vulnerability lately with the Fighting Irish losing to BYU and the Hurricanes narrowly escaping Florida State and North Carolina. Notre Dame opened as a small 4.5-point favorite, at least in part due to the setting, but also because the Miami secondary just got exposed by the Tar Heels in its 38-35 victory Saturday.

Elsewhere on a loaded slate, No. 2 Ohio State is a two-score favorite against Oregon, No. 6 Utah is favored over No. 8 BYU in the Holy War and No. 12 Ole Miss is a home underdog against No. 3 Georgia. Check out the opening lines for all of Week 10's biggest games below.

The big games

No. 8 BYU at No. 6 Utah (-4.5): Set your alarms because the Holy War kicks off at 10 a.m. local time this year. This matchup is one of the most highly-anticipated ever with both teams eying a Big 12 championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff. BYU hasn't been at its best since beating Notre Dame a few weeks ago, and Utah has only gotten stronger. That may not bode well for the Cougars, but they also own a three-game winning streak in this series, and we saw that they were capable of at their peak against the Fighting Irish.

No. 11 Texas (-3.5) at No. 23 Missouri: Have the Longhorns finally started to hit their stride? They've conquered the state of Mississippi over the last couple weeks, but a different kind of test awaits Saturday. Texas will take its show on the road to Columbia where it will face a dangerous Missouri team. The Tigers have an explosive passing game led by quarterback Austin Simmons, but their running game just got reinforced as Ahmad Hardy has returned from a gunshot wound he suffered in the offseason. If Colin Simmons remains sidelined for Texas, that will put more pressure on Arch Manning and the offense.

Oregon at No. 2 Ohio State (-10.5): Oregon is coming off a top-25 win over Northwestern, and Ohio State suffered a devastating loss to USC on Saturday. Despite that, the Vegas oddsmakers still see the Buckeyes as a clear favorite against the Ducks. Ohio State will likely start freshman quarterback Luke Fahey, but it's not like Oregon's quarterback situation is ideal either. Although he has more experience, Dylan Raiola has been prone to extreme highs and lows. The Ohio State defense has enough talent to get pressure on Raiola, and he tends to make mistakes when that happens.

No. 10 Alabama at No. 15 LSU (-3.5): Would this line be bigger if it were a night kickoff as Lane Kiffin wished? I guess we'll never know, but Tiger Stadium hasn't exactly been a safe place for LSU against Alabama recently. The Tigers are 1-6 in their last seven home games against the Crimson Tide. On the other hand, the last time we saw sophomore Keelon Russell on the road, he was struggling against Tennessee. The atmosphere won't be any friendlier in Baton Rouge. Could this game serve as a College Football Playoff eliminator? It's hard to rule anything out in a chaotic college football season, but the loser will be in jeopardy of missing out for sure.

No. 9 Kentucky at No. 16 Tennessee (-6.5): Will Stein has Big Blue Nation believing Kentucky can reach the College Football Playoff as the calendar flips to November. And why not? The Wildcats have passed almost every test they've faced to this point, although a night game in Neyland Stadium is one of the toughest challenges left on the schedule. Tennessee's defense has proven that it's playoff-caliber, but the offense has work to do. It'll be interesting to see how young quarterback George MacIntyre responds after two disastrous plays in the final few minutes against South Carolina.

No. 1 Miami at No. 5 Notre Dame (-4.5): On a slate full of marquee games, this stands out as the biggest. Even though it already has a loss to BYU on its schedule, Notre Dame is probably still in the playoff if it loses, but the margin for error would be zero with a loss to the Hurricanes. Perhaps it was a look-ahead spot, but the Hurricanes defense looked particularly vulnerable in Saturday's 38-35 win over North Carolina. If Billy Edwards Jr. can throw for 341 yards against the Miami secondary, it's probably safe to assume there will be holes that CJ Carr can exploit. That is part of the reason Notre Dame is a narrow favorite.

No. 3 Georgia (-3.5) at No. 12 Ole Miss: This one would likely be a playoff eliminator for Ole Miss. Its win vs. Louisville has lost a lot of shine, and the Rebels don't have any opportunities for quality wins the rest of the way. The good news for Ole Miss is that Trinidad Chambliss gives the team a real shot to pull the upset at home. Despite a lopsided 27-8 win vs. Florida on Saturday, the Georgia passing attack was ineffective against one of the worst secondaries in the SEC. If the Rebels can score and force the Bulldogs to open up their passing attack, things could get very interesting in Oxford.

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