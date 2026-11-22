There's just one week left in the regular season, and it's one of the most fun weeks on the calendar. Some of college football's greatest rivalries will add a new chapter in Week 13, and there are major postseason implications on the line.

The weekend gets started early with the Heroes Game between Nebraska and Iowa on Friday. The Hawkeyes are still alive for the Big Ten Championship and a College Football Playoff berth, and they opened as a one-score favorite over the Huskers, who just scored a huge win over Ohio State.

Perhaps no game will have a bigger impact on the postseason picture than USC vs. UCLA. The Trojans can get to 9-3 and knock the Bruins out of the Big Ten title game and the College Football Playoff with a win. UCLA is just trying to get to the finish line after losing quarterback Ty Dieffenbach to injury in Saturday's overtime loss to Michigan.

In other rivalry games around the country, Alabama is a sizable favorite over Auburn in the Iron Bowl, Ohio State is favored by two scores over Michigan in The Game, and Texas is laying nearly 10 points against Texas A&M.

Here are the opening spreads for each of Week 13's most notable matchups, which include plenty of bitter rivalries.

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

The biggest games

Nebraska at Iowa (-5.5): The Hawkeyes still have everything in front of them between the Big Ten Championship and the College Football Playoff. With the exception of a clunker against Minnesota, Iowa has looked really good this season, particularly on offense. However, the Hawkeyes will have their hands full on Black Friday. Nebraska just upset Ohio State in Lincoln to get the top-25 monkey off its back. The Huskers might be due for a letdown after an emotional win, but maybe their victory over the Buckeyes serves as a springboard. Iowa has won 10 of the last 11 meetings in this series.

Texas (-10.5) at Texas A&M: After smashing Arkansas on Saturday, Texas is officially rolling, but that doesn't make Friday night's game any less nerve-wracking. Just remember what happened last season. The third-ranked Aggies went into Austin and suffered an agonizing defeat. Texas A&M would love to repay that favor this week, but the Vegas oddsmakers don't have much confidence, even with the game in Kyle Field. Can the Aggies score enough to put a scare into Texas? That doesn't seem likely given Texas A&M hasn't broken double digits since Oct. 24.

Michigan at Ohio State (-9.5): The Game doesn't have any conference championship or CFP implications, but there are still big stakes. Kyle Whittingham is on the hot seat as a first-year coach, and while beating No. 4 UCLA is a feather in his cap, beating Ohio State in Columbus would be an entire plume. On the other side, Ryan Day has faced plenty of scrutiny as the Buckeyes enter this game with four losses. The Julian Sayin injury has derailed Ohio State's entire season, even though Ohio State remains the most talented team on the field most weeks. Despite how Saturday played out for these teams, Ohio State is a comfortable favorite at home.

USC (-7.5) at UCLA: This is an enormous game for both sides. Lincoln Riley has the chance to score another signature win against a beat-up UCLA team. With Ty Dieffenbach getting carted off the field against Michigan, it looks like the Bruins will have to start third-string quarterback Madden Iamaleava against the Trojans. Despite that, USC is only a one-score favorite. That's probably because UCLA has been winning with defense and big plays in high-leverage moments all season. The Bruins must win on the margins once more to remain alive in the CFP race.

Auburn at Alabama (-16.5): Anything can happen in the Iron Bowl, and Auburn certainly hopes that's the case this year because the Tigers are massive underdogs as they travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium. Ever since its loss to Tennessee, Alabama has played exceptional football, and it may be headed for a first-round bye in the CFP. That is, of course, assuming that the Crimson Tide handle business on Saturday. Auburn hasn't won the Iron Bowl since 2019, and it hasn't won in Tuscaloosa since 2006.

Best of the rest