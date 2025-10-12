We are past the halfway point of college football's regular season, as Week 8 approaches with a mix of games that includes two high-profile rivalry showdowns. Both the Alabama vs. Tennessee and Notre Dame vs. USC games carry similar vibes and national implications.

In both cases, the home teams (Alabama and Notre Dame) have overcome slow starts to reemerge as legitimate national championship contenders. Coming out of Week 7 wins, the Crimson Tide are second on the national title odds sheet (+650) at FanDuel Sportsbook, while Notre Dame is ninth (+1600).

But if Tennessee (+6500) or USC (+6000) were to spring an upset on the road, their stock would go soaring as late October arrives. In both cases, the home team is more than a touchdown favorite, and it's easy to see why. USC's last win at Notre Dame came in 2011, and Tennessee's last win at Alabama was in 2006.

History will be thrown out the window once the ball is kicked, however. Both the Volunteers and Trojans have explosive offensive capabilities and the talent to pull upsets. Week 8 also features Ole Miss vs. Georgia, a massive ACC showdown between Duke and Georgia Tech and a high-stakes Big 12 rivalry clash between BYU and Utah.

Here is an early look at the odds for those games and many of the other Week 8 contests involving ranked teams as the season continues ramping up.

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

The big games

Ohio State (-28.5) at Wisconsin: This is a bit of trap spot for Ohio State, which is heading back out on the road for the second week in a row after winning at Illinois in a ranked battle last week. With a bye week up next, the Buckeyes will need to keep their eye on the ball against a struggling Badgers squad that would be easy to overlook. In the end, It's hard to fathom the rudderless Wisconsin offense putting up much of a fight. Ohio State is a significant national title favorite for a reason. It has no glaring weaknesses.

Ole Miss at Georgia (-6.5): There are all sorts of SEC and national implications for this one, as Georgia seeks revenge for a 28-10 loss at Ole Miss last season. That victory marked the first-ever home win against a top-two AP-ranked foe for Ole Miss, as Lane Kiffin edged Kirby Smart in a battle of former Nick Saban disciples. Sanford Stadium should be in peak form for a rare visit from a higher-ranked opponent. Alabama snapped UGA's nation-best home winning streak earlier this season, and the Bulldogs should be chomping at the bit to defend their turf this time.

Georgia Tech at Duke (-2.5): There are significant ACC title and College Football Playoff ramifications at stake as two squads with identical 3-0 conference records square off. Duke may have been written off nationally following a pair of nonconference losses, but a league title remains very much in play. Aside from Miami, Georgia Tech is the ACC's last undefeated team. The winner will be on a fast track toward appearing in the conference championship game.

Tennessee at Alabama (-8.5): Tennessee has reenergized this historic rivalry by winning two of the last three. But the Volunteers still haven't won in Tuscaloosa since 2006, which was before the iPhone's introduction. The potential for offensive fireworks is here in a battle between offensive masterminds with high-powered quarterbacks. Alabama has surged to No. 2 on the national title odds sheet behind Ohio State, but the Volunteers are good enough hand the Crimson Tide a second defeat.

USC at Notre Dame (-8.5): USC showed the country in Week 7 that it is ready to play big boy football. The Trojans manhandled Michigan for a statement victory. Now comes a bigger test, as the Trojans travel to face a rival that is even more physically imposing. Dominating the Wolverines at home was one thing, but replicating that in South Bend would be next-level stuff. Notre Dame has allowed just two touchdowns in its last 10 quarters and is also finding its stride offensively.

Best of the rest